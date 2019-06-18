Paudie O'Connor: Bradford City sign Leeds United defender

Paudie O'Connor in action for Blackpool
Gary Bowyer also signed Paudie O'Connor at Blackpool last summer

League Two side Bradford City have signed Leeds United centre-back Paudie O'Connor on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Gary Bowyer's Bantams, making nine appearances.

Bradford say they struck a deal for O'Connor as part of a "long-term agreement" with Leeds.

"Gary and I have a great relationship. We compliment each other well and I understand his demands," O'Connor told the club website.

