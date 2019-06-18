Bangor City: Former Welsh champions points-deduction ruling nullified

Bangor City's 42-point deduction ruling has been nullified by an independent appeals panel, with a rehearing marked for the future.

The three-time Welsh champions were issued with multiple charges for alleged breaches of FAW Rules.

The Citizens appealed against what they described as a "humiliating" deduction in May.

A rehearing has been confirmed but no date has been set for it to begin.

The original deduction of 42 points, the total amassed by the club during the 2018-19 Cymru Alliance campaign, would see them relegated to the Welsh Alliance and would be the latest setback to befall the club.

The Citizens were demoted from the Welsh Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season after being refused a domestic licence.

They have since avoided a second winding-up order over unpaid tax and further off field problems saw the club request assistance in January 2019 after having its electrical and water supplies turned off by creditors.