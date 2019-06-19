Women's World Cup: What can Scotland expect from Argentina?

Media playback is not supported on this device Jodie Taylor's goal gives England a narrow win over a stubborn Argentina side in Le Havre

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Four & BBC Alba; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Argentina have exceeded all expectations with their performances at the Women's World Cup.

The historic 0-0 draw with Japan was entirely deserved. Their work ethic was phenomenal and they displayed a defensive solidity notably lacking in the Scots' defeat by the Japanese.

England were able to breach that defence more readily but found veteran goalkeeper Vanina Correa in the form of her life.

Fortunately for Scotland, the English eventually found a way past her. Because, had Argentina forced a second draw, a point against Shelley Kerr's team would likely have been enough to take them through to the last 16.

As it is, they also need a win from Wednesday's match in the Parc des Princes to progress. So, as well as having to defend robustly once more, they will have to score - something they have not yet managed to do in France.

In fact, they have only mustered three shots on target in their opening two games, although watching the Scots ship soft goals to England and Japan will give them heart.

A potential weakness could be their fitness. At the recent Cup of Nations, they played three games in quick succession against South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

By the third game, some players were visibly flagging and, after two hard matches already at the World Cup, Scotland could benefit from tiredness among a largely amateur squad.

The Argentine back story is key to understanding the togetherness that has helped them to the brink of qualifying for the knock-out phase for the first time.

The national team was effectively disbanded for over two years until October 2017 because of a lack of support from the Argentine Football Association.

The return of coach Carlos Borrello, who took them to the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, was the catalyst for change, although strikes and protests over a continued lack of funding followed.

However, their solidarity and the guidance of Borrello won them third place at last year's Copa America (behind Brazil and Chile) and a play-off with Panama, which they won, to seal a return to the world stage this summer.

Ones to watch

Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa kept Japan at bay with several fine saves

Vanina Correa: The 35-year-old goalkeeper has undergone a redemption at this World Cup. She was unceremoniously dropped after an abject performance in the opening defeat eight years ago. That 11-0 defeat was a record until the USA's 13-0 thrashing of Thailand last week. Correa subsequently retired from football and had twins, but a chance meeting with Borello two years ago led to a return to the game and the international squad. Her outstanding display against England may not be the end of the fairytale.

Estefania Banini: The talismanic figure in the Argentina side plays on loan at Spanish side Levante from Washington Sprit. The number 10, who has started in a wide-left role at this World Cup, scored four goals in 19 appearances to help Levante to third place in the Spanish league last season. She was a little subdued against England and was replaced just after the hour - perhaps to keep her fresh for the crucial encounter with Scotland. Almost everything creative about Argentina's game comes from the 28-year-old. A little like Erin Cuthbert in style and build, she will have to be kept quiet if Scotland are to win.

Sole Jaimes: A tall, powerful striker, Jaimes won the Champions League, league and cup with Lyon last season. However, she was an unused substitute in the Champions League final and made just five league appearances. Nonetheless, she has been identified by Scotland as a potential thorn in their side. One of her key attributes is her ability to hold the ball up and bring Banini and the rest of the midfield into play. She is quick and, when in the mood, industrious in tracking back to help defend. Her five goals at the Copa America were instrumental in securing third place.