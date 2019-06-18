Hillal Soudani: Nottingham Forest striker joins Olympiakos

Hillal Soudani only started one Championship match last season

Nottingham Forest striker Hillal Soudani has joined Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old Algerian scored two goals in his first four appearances, both as a substitute in Championship fixtures in August.

But he was injured for most of the season and only made a total of three starts from eight appearances, with just one start in the league.

The Greek side are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

