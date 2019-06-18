Danny Collinge: Colchester United sign former Stuttgart defender

Danny Collinge poses with a Colchester scarf
Danny Collinge was capped by England at under-17 level

League Two side Colchester United have signed former Stuttgart defender Danny Collinge on a two-year contract.

The Englishman, 21, spent five years with the German side, playing for their under-19 and second teams.

Collinge had been in MK Dons' academy, turning down a scholarship to further his education overseas.

The centre-back left Stuttgart earlier this year and will officially join John McGreal's side on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

