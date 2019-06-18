Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager's cardigan raises £6,000 for Blues' charity

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to the English domestic treble in 2018-19 - all while wearing his famous grey cardigan

Pep Guardiola's grey cardigan - worn during Manchester City's treble-winning season - has raised more than £6,000 for the City in the Community charity.

The "coatigan" was the City manager's favoured touchline clothing all year.

He revealed after last month's FA Cup final win over Watford that he would be donating the cardigan for auction.

"It's fantastic to give something personal to the fans who helped us achieve incredible success," said Guardiola.

"I am delighted that this auction has raised so much for City in the Community and thank you to everyone who has donated for such a great cause."

The winner of the auction was City fan James Hodge, who lives in the USA, with the money used to support families in Manchester during school holidays.