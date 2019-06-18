Daniel Arzani: Celtic winger doubted his ACL recovery

Arzani is desperate to make an impact at Celtic this season after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut

Daniel Arzani admits he feared he would not make a full recovery from the "gut-wrenching" serious knee injury suffered on his Celtic debut.

The Australian international winger ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament shortly after coming off the bench against Dundee last October.

The 20-year-old - on loan from Manchester City - doubted his progress "all the time" but is now ready to make his mark at the Scottish champions.

"It's been really hard," Arzani said.

"There are a lot of tough days in the rehab. When you're in the gym and working on it every single day and it still doesn't feel the same as it did you're just like, 'When is it ever going to feel the same?'

"It's obviously disappointing doing the ACL in general, but doing it on your debut at a new club - it's gut wrenching.

"But it does get better over time and I'm feeling really close to being 100% now. I'm excited to make an impact on the season."

'Mistake to underestimate Sarajevo'

However, Arzani does not expect to be fully fit in time for Celtic's first competitive games of the season against Sarajevo in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Neil Lennon's side host the champions of Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 9 or 10, with the return the following week, and Arzani is adamant there will be no complacency.

"The biggest mistake you can make is underestimating a team like this," he said. "It's Champions League, anything can happen. You have to do your research and play as well as you can."

Arzani is confident Celtic can navigate a path to the group stage but says they shouldn't have to play four rounds of qualifying.

"It's unfair, but I also think the cream always rises to the top," he added. "We have the quality to go through all the way and I think we are going to."