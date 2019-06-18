Rodri: Man City in talks with Atletico Madrid and willing to pay £62.6m release clause

Rodri has played six games for Spain

Manchester City are in talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Spain midfielder Rodri and are willing to pay his £62.6m release clause.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a defensively-minded player to bolster the Premier League champions' squad.

Rodri, 22, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in May 2018, has been one of their main targets.

If a transfer does go through, it would break the club-record £60m City paid Leicester for Riyad Mahrez a year ago.

No deal has been done yet, with Bayern Munich reportedly also showing interest.

It is understood City are also thinking about resigning Spanish left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old left City for the Dutch club last summer after six years in Manchester.

However, a £5.35m buyback clause was included in the deal and, with other clubs attracted by Angelino's impressive form last season, City are now considering activating it.

He would give Guardiola another option at left-back in addition to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.