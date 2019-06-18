Europa League: Kilmarnock play Connah's Quay Nomads, Rangers take on Prishtina or St Joseph's

Angelo Alessio (right) is Kilmarnock's new manager

Angelo Alessio's first match in charge of Kilmarnock will be against Connah's Quay Nomads in the Europa League.

Rangers will play the winner of FC Prishtina's preliminary round tie with St Joseph's, meaning a trip to either Kosovo or Gibraltar for the Ibrox side.

Aberdeen will also feature in the first qualifying round.

The first leg ties will be on 11 July, with the return on 18 July. Both Killie and Rangers will be away from home first.

More to follow.