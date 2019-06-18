Partick Thistle to wear LGBT rainbow on away shirt

Partick Thistle's away strip will feature LGBT rainbow under the sleeve

Partick Thistle are a club "open to all" after becoming the first Scottish side to have the LGBT rainbow on their new jersey, says chief executive Gerry Britton.

The Scottish Championship team's away kit for next season sports the Pride flag on two strips down either side of the top.

Firhill chief executive Britton said the gesture was a "simple decision".

"We were very clear when putting together the design," he said.

"We wanted to make a statement about inclusivity and that's what inspired the rainbow feature on the away shirt.

"Partick Thistle is one club open to all, we will not accept discrimination in any form and I sincerely hope that this shows that. Football can be such a wonderful universal language that can help bridge all sorts of divides, both large and small.

"As a club, if we can use this sport that we all love to make all of our supporters feel welcome, even if that is through something as simple as a band of colour on a shirt, then it's a simple decision."