Forest Green Rovers sign Ebou Adams and Aaron Collins

Ebou Adams spent two years on the books at Norwich City after starting his career with Dartford

Forest Green Rovers have signed Ebou Adams from Ebbsfleet United for an undisclosed fee and brought in Aaron Collins on a free transfer.

Midfielder Adams, 23, is a Gambia international and featured 37 times in the National League last season.

Former Newport and Wolves forward Collins, 22, finished the 2018-19 campaign at Morecambe, for whom he scored eight goals in 15 appearances.

Both players have agreed two-year deals with the League Two club.

