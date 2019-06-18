Blues and Crues await European draws in Switzerland

Linfield's reward for winning the Premiership is a place in the Champions League qualifiers

Premiership champions Linfield and Irish Cup winners Crusaders are in the hat for European draws on Tuesday.

The Blues will compete in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and they could come up against League of Ireland side Dundalk.

The New Saints, BATE Borisov, Maribor, Rosenborg and HJK Helsinki are the other possibilities for Linfield.

Crusaders could face Welsh outfit Cardiff Met University in the Europa League first qualifying round draw.

The other clubs in their grouping for the draw in Nyon are B36 Torshavn, Inter Turku, KR Reykjavik, Progress Niederkorn, Prinhtina and St Josephs.

The Europa League first qualifying round matches will take place on 10 and 18 July with the first qualifying round of the Champions League on 9/10 and 16/17 July.

Ballymena and Cliftonville will also discover who they will meet if they manage to progress from the preliminary round of the Europa League.

Premiership runners-up Ballymena play NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands while the Reds take on Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United.