Michel Platini 'detained over awarding of World Cup to Qatar'

Former Uefa president Michel Platini has been detained and questioned by French police over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, according to news agency Reuters.

Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption and bribery.

Platini, 63, was head of European football's governing body until he was banned in 2015 for ethics breaches.

The former France midfielder and three-time Ballon d'Or winner has always denied any wrongdoing.

More to follow.