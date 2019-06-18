Match ends, Japan 0, Chile 4.
Copa America: Alexis Sanchez scores as Chile beat Japan
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for five months as defending champions Chile beat Japan 4-0 in the Copa America.
Sanchez, who has struggled with form and injuries since joining United in January 2018, headed in Chile's third in the 82nd minute.
It was his first goal in any competition since scoring against Arsenal in the FA Cup on 25 January.
Erick Pulgar had given Chile the lead, with Eduardo Vargas scoring twice.
After the match, Chile's record goalscorer Sanchez, who suffered a knee injury and then an ankle problem at the end of the season, said: "For six weeks, I felt worse than I ever have before.
"I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled, but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement."
Chile's victory puts them joint top of Group C with Uruguay, who beat Ecuador 4-0 on Sunday.
Japan have been invited to the 12-team tournament in Brazil as guests alongside Qatar.
Line-ups
Japan
- 23Osako
- 14HaraBooked at 19mins
- 5Ueda
- 16Tomiyasu
- 2Sugioka
- 9MaedaSubstituted forMiyoshiat 66'minutes
- 7Shibasaki
- 3NakayamaBooked at 21mins
- 10NakajimaSubstituted forAbeat 66'minutes
- 21Kubo
- 13UedaSubstituted forOkazakiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kawashima
- 4Itakura
- 6Watanabe
- 8Ito
- 11Miyoshi
- 12Kojima
- 15Suga
- 17Matsumoto
- 18Okazaki
- 19Iwata
- 20Abe
- 22Tatsuta
Chile
- 1Arias
- 4Isla
- 17Medel
- 3Maripán
- 15Beausejour
- 20Aránguiz
- 13Pulgar
- 8VidalSubstituted forHernándezat 78'minutes
- 6FuenzalidaSubstituted forOpazoat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Vargas
- 7SánchezSubstituted forFernandesat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichnovsky
- 5Díaz
- 9Castillo
- 10Valdés
- 12Cortés
- 14Pavez
- 16Hernández
- 18Jara
- 19Fernandes
- 21Opazo
- 22Sagal
- 23Urra
- Referee:
- Mario Diaz de Vivar
- Attendance:
- 23,253
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Japan 0, Chile 4.
Attempt saved. Junior Fernandes (Chile) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Takefusa Kubo (Japan).
Attempt blocked. Hiroki Abe (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.
Booking
Óscar Opazo (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Óscar Opazo (Chile).
Hiroki Abe (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Teruki Hara.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Junior Fernandes replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Erick Pulgar (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koji Miyoshi (Japan).
Foul by Óscar Opazo (Chile).
Daiki Sugioka (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Teruki Hara (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Foul by Mauricio Isla (Chile).
Daiki Sugioka (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Japan 0, Chile 4. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Japan 0, Chile 3. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.
Jean Beausejour (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Óscar Opazo replaces José Pedro Fuenzalida.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Shinji Okazaki replaces Ayase Ueda.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Pablo Hernández replaces Arturo Vidal because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Arturo Vidal (Chile).
José Pedro Fuenzalida (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daiki Sugioka (Japan).
Attempt saved. Ayase Ueda (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Chile).
Teruki Hara (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Mauricio Isla.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Gary Medel.
Attempt saved. José Pedro Fuenzalida (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.
Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (Chile).
Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Chile).
Ayase Ueda (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ayase Ueda (Japan) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Abe.