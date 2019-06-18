Copa America - Group C
Japan0Chile4

Copa America: Alexis Sanchez scores as Chile beat Japan

Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez, who is Chile's record goalscorer, took his international tally to 42

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for five months as defending champions Chile beat Japan 4-0 in the Copa America.

Sanchez, who has struggled with form and injuries since joining United in January 2018, headed in Chile's third in the 82nd minute.

It was his first goal in any competition since scoring against Arsenal in the FA Cup on 25 January.

Erick Pulgar had given Chile the lead, with Eduardo Vargas scoring twice.

After the match, Chile's record goalscorer Sanchez, who suffered a knee injury and then an ankle problem at the end of the season, said: "For six weeks, I felt worse than I ever have before.

"I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled, but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement."

Chile's victory puts them joint top of Group C with Uruguay, who beat Ecuador 4-0 on Sunday.

Japan have been invited to the 12-team tournament in Brazil as guests alongside Qatar.

Line-ups

Japan

  • 23Osako
  • 14HaraBooked at 19mins
  • 5Ueda
  • 16Tomiyasu
  • 2Sugioka
  • 9MaedaSubstituted forMiyoshiat 66'minutes
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 3NakayamaBooked at 21mins
  • 10NakajimaSubstituted forAbeat 66'minutes
  • 21Kubo
  • 13UedaSubstituted forOkazakiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kawashima
  • 4Itakura
  • 6Watanabe
  • 8Ito
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 12Kojima
  • 15Suga
  • 17Matsumoto
  • 18Okazaki
  • 19Iwata
  • 20Abe
  • 22Tatsuta

Chile

  • 1Arias
  • 4Isla
  • 17Medel
  • 3Maripán
  • 15Beausejour
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 13Pulgar
  • 8VidalSubstituted forHernándezat 78'minutes
  • 6FuenzalidaSubstituted forOpazoat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Vargas
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forFernandesat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lichnovsky
  • 5Díaz
  • 9Castillo
  • 10Valdés
  • 12Cortés
  • 14Pavez
  • 16Hernández
  • 18Jara
  • 19Fernandes
  • 21Opazo
  • 22Sagal
  • 23Urra
Referee:
Mario Diaz de Vivar
Attendance:
23,253

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamChile
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Japan 0, Chile 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Japan 0, Chile 4.

Attempt saved. Junior Fernandes (Chile) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Takefusa Kubo (Japan).

Attempt blocked. Hiroki Abe (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.

Booking

Óscar Opazo (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Óscar Opazo (Chile).

Hiroki Abe (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Teruki Hara.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Junior Fernandes replaces Alexis Sánchez.

Erick Pulgar (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Koji Miyoshi (Japan).

Foul by Óscar Opazo (Chile).

Daiki Sugioka (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Teruki Hara (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

Foul by Mauricio Isla (Chile).

Daiki Sugioka (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Japan 0, Chile 4. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

Goal!

Goal! Japan 0, Chile 3. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.

Jean Beausejour (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Japan).

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Óscar Opazo replaces José Pedro Fuenzalida.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Shinji Okazaki replaces Ayase Ueda.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Pablo Hernández replaces Arturo Vidal because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Arturo Vidal (Chile).

José Pedro Fuenzalida (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daiki Sugioka (Japan).

Attempt saved. Ayase Ueda (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Chile).

Teruki Hara (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Japan. Conceded by Mauricio Isla.

Corner, Japan. Conceded by Gary Medel.

Attempt saved. José Pedro Fuenzalida (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.

Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (Chile).

Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Chile).

Ayase Ueda (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ayase Ueda (Japan) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Abe.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th June 2019

  • BoliviaBolivia22:30PeruPeru

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Peru10100001
3Venezuela10100001
4Bolivia100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia11002023
2Paraguay10102201
3Qatar10102201
4Argentina100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay11004043
2Chile11004043
3Japan100104-40
4Ecuador100104-40
View full Copa America tables

Find a club, activity or sport near you