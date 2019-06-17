Danny Andrew: Fleetwood sign defender Andrew from Doncaster Rovers

Danny Andrew has also played for Grimsby and Macclesfield

Fleetwood have re-signed defender Danny Andrew on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

The 28-year-old left-back, who also played for the club between 2014 and 2016, has signed a three-year contact.

Head coach Joey Barton said: "He was a key player in Doncaster's successful season as they reached the play-offs.

"I know that a number of clubs were interested in signing Danny, so this shows a real statement of intent as we build towards the new season."