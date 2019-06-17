England U21 v France U21: We cannot afford to slip up, says Aidy Boothroyd

Germany scored a late winner against England in their friendly in March

England begin their bid to win the European Under-21 Championships on Tuesday when they take on France in their group opener.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will also face Romania and Croatia in Group C in venues across Italy and San Marino.

The top team in each of the three groups of four and the best runner-up progress from the group stages.

The final will be played at the home of Serie A club Udinese in Italy on 30 June.

England boss Boothroyd admits the team "cannot afford to slip up" against a French side which includes Lyon's Moussa Dembele in their opening match in Cesena.

"It is knockout football from day one," said Boothroyd. "You don't get the luxury of having a game to just assess things whether you win, lose or draw and then have the next game to accumulate some points.

"With this you are at it from the start. You know teams are going to need to attack to win the groups or claim the best runners-up spot. How does that change what we do?

"It doesn't really because we look to play and win every single game. That's what we've talked about. It isn't going to be as easy as just saying that but we are looking to win the game."

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter will captain an England squad bursting with young Premier League talent.

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leicester midfielder James Maddison are included, as well as Arsenal's Reiss Nelson - who scored seven Bundesliga goals on loan at Hoffenheim last season - and Manchester City's 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden.

England have not won the tournament since back-to-back victories in 1982 and 1984, losing in a penalty shoot-out to eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals in 2017.

Defending champions Germany also scored a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 friendly victory over England in March.