Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic unable to reach contract extension agreement with manager

Lee Bowyer began his playing career with Charlton and won promotion with the Addicks in his first full season as a manager

Charlton Athletic say they have been unable to agree terms with manager Lee Bowyer over a new contract.

The 42-year-old led Charlton to the Championship this season with victory in the League One play-off final.

A statement on the club's website said: "Lee has been offered a one-year extension to his contract.

"If Lee does change his mind before his contract expires and chooses to continue his good work at Charlton, he is still welcome to stay."

