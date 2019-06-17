Mark Halstead: Morecambe keeper signs new two-year deal

Mark Halstead was named Morecambes players' player of 2018-19

Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The former Blackpool and Shrewsbury 28-year-old kept eight clean sheets in 31 matches for the Shrimps last season.

"I enjoyed last year and when the manager offered me a new deal it was an easy decision for me," Halstead told the club website.

"It was great to get the players' player of the year award last year. That was a real highlight."