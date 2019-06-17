Zeki Fryers: Swindon sign ex-Man Utd trainee from Barnsley

Zeki Fryers (second from right) lifted the Manchester Senior Cup alongside Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Michael Keane in 2012

League Two club Swindon Town have signed ex-Manchester United trainee Zeki Fryers on a two-year deal following his release by Barnsley.

The 26-year-old left-back made eight appearances for the Tykes last season.

Fryers began his career at Manchester United, making six appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson before joining Belgium side Standard Liege.

He then returned to England with Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Crystal Palace in 2014.

"It's a potentially fantastic signing - if you look at his career he's had some huge clubs," Swindon boss Richie Wellens told the club website.

"That shows the talent he's got. This is a good chance for him to play week-in-week-out and get some real consistency in his game."

