Super Cup NI: Rangers and Manchester United Under-21s to play youth tournament opener

United defeated Rangers in the Junior tournament in 2018

Rangers and Manchester United will face each other in an Under-21 challenge match as a curtain-raiser to the 2019 Super Cup NI.

The two sides play the opening game of the international youth tournament at Coleraine Showgrounds on 27 July.

Two Northern Ireland Under-17 internationals, Chris McKee and Kyle McClelland, will be hoping to be in the Rangers squad for the fixture.

United's Glengormley teenager Ethan Galbraith could also be involved.

"The introduction of the challenge game was very much an experiment and we are delighted that it has continued to be popular with the fans who support our tournament in huge numbers," said Super Cup NI chairman Victor Leonard.

"It is an entertaining way to kick off the competition with the parade of competing teams following the next day ahead of the week's competition."

Last year's challenge game saw United losing to Celtic, while United and Rangers met in the Junior tournament at Ballymena, where the Red Devils won 1-0 thanks to a George Walters goal.

In 2017 an early goal from Swiss striker Nishan Burkart saw United triumph against a Northern Ireland side in an Under-18 challenge match at Coleraine.

Striker McKee joined the Ibrox club after six years with Linfield while McClelland, a defender, skippered Rangers to glory in the Alkass Cup in Qatar in February.

Galbraith joined United two years ago and has signed a three-year deal with a one-year scholarship followed by a two-year pro contract.