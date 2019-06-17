Women's World Cup - Group A
Women's World Cup: Nigeria 0-1 France

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Wendie Renard scores at the second attempt
France have scored two penalties at the 2019 Women's World Cup - although this one had to be taken twice

Hosts France finished top of Group A after a twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard gave them a 1-0 win over Nigeria in an incident-packed finish in Rennes.

The initial penalty - awarded after a video assistant referee review for a foul on Viviane Asseyi - hit the post.

But keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was ruled to have moved off her line early and Renard slotted the re-taken spot kick.

Nigeria still have a big chance of making the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

France, meanwhile, head to Le Havre to play a last-16 tie against, as yet, unknown opponents on 23 June.

This was an unconvincing display by Corinne Diacre's side against a team ranked 38th in the world, with France guilty of wasteful finishing before late drama in Brittany.

Nigeria, who had produced a gritty defensive performance, were on course for a deserved point when a penalty was awarded after a VAR check following Ngozi Ebere's foul on Asseyi.

Ebere, who had been booked in the first half, was sent off for a second yellow card before Renard's first penalty hit a post. However, the officials adjudged Nnadozie had left her line early and Renard duly scored from the second attempt.

From 1 June, new laws came into force, including one that states the keeper must have one foot partly on the goalline (or above it if jumping) when the kick is taken.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Nigeria

  • 16NnadozieBooked at 78mins
  • 20Okeke
  • 5Ebi
  • 3Ohale
  • 4EbereBooked at 75mins
  • 18Ayinde
  • 10ChikweluBooked at 90mins
  • 13Okobi
  • 17OrdegaSubstituted forNwabuokuat 85'minutes
  • 8OshoalaSubstituted forImoat 85'minutes
  • 9OparanozieSubstituted forKanuat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Oluehi
  • 2Okoronkwo
  • 6Nwabuoku
  • 7Imo
  • 11Uchendu
  • 12Kanu
  • 15Ajibade
  • 19Ihezuo
  • 21Jonathan
  • 22Ogebe
  • 23Chukwudi

France

  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 2Périsset
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 3Renard
  • 10Majri
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forLe Sommerat 62'minutes
  • 6Henry
  • 14Bilbault
  • 18Asseyi
  • 13GauvinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDianiat 63'minutes
  • 17ThineySubstituted forGeyoroat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 4Torrent
  • 5Tounkara
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8Geyoro
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 11Diani
  • 12Laurent
  • 15Bussaglia
  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22Debever
  • 23Clemaron
Referee:
Melissa Borjas
Attendance:
28,267

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home1
Away22
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Nigeria 0, France 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nigeria 0, France 1.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match because of an injury Onema Grace Geyoro (France).

Onema Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).

Foul by Amel Majri (France).

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, France. Conceded by Uchenna Kanu.

Corner, France. Conceded by Evelyn Nwabuoku.

Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amandine Henry.

Onema Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).

Foul by Eugénie Le Sommer (France).

Chidinma Okeke (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Uchenna Kanu replaces Desire Oparanozie.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Onema Grace Geyoro replaces Gaëtane Thiney.

Delay in match because of an injury Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria).

Attempt blocked. Amel Majri (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amandine Henry.

Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi with a cross.

Charlotte Bilbault (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ngozi Okobi (Nigeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Evelyn Nwabuoku replaces Francisca Ordega.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Anam Imo replaces Asisat Oshoala because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).

Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Viviane Asseyi (France).

Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Nigeria 0, France 1. Wendie Renard (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

VAR: Other. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Booking

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Other. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ngozi Ebere (Nigeria) for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (France). VAR checking.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33007169
2Norway32016336
3Nigeria310224-23
4South Korea300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33006069
2Spain31113214
3China31111104
4South Africa300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22007166
2Brazil21015323
3Australia21014403
4Jamaica200208-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22003126
2Japan21102114
3Argentina201101-11
4Scotland200224-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22004136
2Canada22003036
3Cameroon200214-30
4New Zealand200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA2200160166
2Sweden22007166
3Chile200205-50
4Thailand2002118-170
