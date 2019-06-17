Match ends, Nigeria 0, France 1.
Women's World Cup: Nigeria 0-1 France
Hosts France finished top of Group A after a twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard gave them a 1-0 win over Nigeria in an incident-packed finish in Rennes.
The initial penalty - awarded after a video assistant referee review for a foul on Viviane Asseyi - hit the post.
But keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was ruled to have moved off her line early and Renard slotted the re-taken spot kick.
Nigeria still have a big chance of making the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.
France, meanwhile, head to Le Havre to play a last-16 tie against, as yet, unknown opponents on 23 June.
This was an unconvincing display by Corinne Diacre's side against a team ranked 38th in the world, with France guilty of wasteful finishing before late drama in Brittany.
Nigeria, who had produced a gritty defensive performance, were on course for a deserved point when a penalty was awarded after a VAR check following Ngozi Ebere's foul on Asseyi.
Ebere, who had been booked in the first half, was sent off for a second yellow card before Renard's first penalty hit a post. However, the officials adjudged Nnadozie had left her line early and Renard duly scored from the second attempt.
From 1 June, new laws came into force, including one that states the keeper must have one foot partly on the goalline (or above it if jumping) when the kick is taken.
Line-ups
Nigeria
- 16NnadozieBooked at 78mins
- 20Okeke
- 5Ebi
- 3Ohale
- 4EbereBooked at 75mins
- 18Ayinde
- 10ChikweluBooked at 90mins
- 13Okobi
- 17OrdegaSubstituted forNwabuokuat 85'minutes
- 8OshoalaSubstituted forImoat 85'minutes
- 9OparanozieSubstituted forKanuat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oluehi
- 2Okoronkwo
- 6Nwabuoku
- 7Imo
- 11Uchendu
- 12Kanu
- 15Ajibade
- 19Ihezuo
- 21Jonathan
- 22Ogebe
- 23Chukwudi
France
- 16Bouhaddi
- 2Périsset
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 3Renard
- 10Majri
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forLe Sommerat 62'minutes
- 6Henry
- 14Bilbault
- 18Asseyi
- 13GauvinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDianiat 63'minutes
- 17ThineySubstituted forGeyoroat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Durand
- 4Torrent
- 5Tounkara
- 7Karchaoui
- 8Geyoro
- 9Le Sommer
- 11Diani
- 12Laurent
- 15Bussaglia
- 21Peyraud-Magnin
- 22Debever
- 23Clemaron
- Referee:
- Melissa Borjas
- Attendance:
- 28,267
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nigeria 0, France 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Onema Grace Geyoro (France).
Onema Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Foul by Amel Majri (France).
Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, France. Conceded by Uchenna Kanu.
Corner, France. Conceded by Evelyn Nwabuoku.
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amandine Henry.
Onema Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Foul by Eugénie Le Sommer (France).
Chidinma Okeke (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Uchenna Kanu replaces Desire Oparanozie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Onema Grace Geyoro replaces Gaëtane Thiney.
Delay in match because of an injury Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria).
Attempt blocked. Amel Majri (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amandine Henry.
Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi with a cross.
Charlotte Bilbault (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ngozi Okobi (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Evelyn Nwabuoku replaces Francisca Ordega.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Anam Imo replaces Asisat Oshoala because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).
Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (France).
Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Nigeria 0, France 1. Wendie Renard (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
VAR: Other. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Booking
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Other. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ngozi Ebere (Nigeria) for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (France). VAR checking.