Women's World Cup: Norway beat South Korea to progress into last 16

Caroline Graham Hansen's goal for Norway was the earliest penalty scored at a Women's World Cup tournament

Norway scored twice from the spot as they secured their place in the Women's World Cup last 16 with victory over South Korea, who were eliminated.

Caroline Graham Hansen slotted in the first penalty after Cho So-Hyun had hauled down Maria Thorisdottir.

Midfielder Graham Hansen won the second when Kang Chae-rim mistimed her tackle.

Graham Hansen left the field injured so Isabell Herlovsen stepped up to fire home, before Min-ji Yeo poked in late on to set up a tense finish in Reims.

