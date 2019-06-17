Women's World Cup - Group A
South Korea1Norway2

Women's World Cup: Norway beat South Korea to progress into last 16

Caroline Graham Hansen
Caroline Graham Hansen's goal for Norway was the earliest penalty scored at a Women's World Cup tournament

Norway scored twice from the spot as they secured their place in the Women's World Cup last 16 with victory over South Korea, who were eliminated.

Caroline Graham Hansen slotted in the first penalty after Cho So-Hyun had hauled down Maria Thorisdottir.

Midfielder Graham Hansen won the second when Kang Chae-rim mistimed her tackle.

Graham Hansen left the field injured so Isabell Herlovsen stepped up to fire home, before Min-ji Yeo poked in late on to set up a tense finish in Reims.

More to follow.

Line-ups

South Korea

  • 18Kim
  • 16Jang
  • 14Shin
  • 5Kim
  • 2LeeSubstituted forJeongat 79'minutes
  • 17Lee
  • 8ChoBooked at 4mins
  • 23KangSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
  • 9MoonSubstituted forKangat 82'minutes
  • 13YeoBooked at 85mins
  • 10Ji

Substitutes

  • 1Kang
  • 3Jeong
  • 4Hwang
  • 6Lim
  • 7Lee
  • 11Jung
  • 12Kang
  • 15Lee
  • 19Lee
  • 20Kim
  • 21Jung
  • 22Son

Norway

  • 1Hjelmseth
  • 2Wold
  • 6Mjelde
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 17Minde
  • 10HansenSubstituted forMaanumat 54'minutes
  • 8Risa
  • 14Engen
  • 16Reiten
  • 11UtlandSubstituted forSaevikat 45'minutes
  • 9HerlovsenSubstituted forThorsnesat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hovland
  • 5Hansen
  • 7Thorsnes
  • 12Fiskerstrand
  • 13Asland
  • 15Eikeland
  • 18Maanum
  • 19Redisch Kvamme
  • 20Haavi
  • 21Saevik
  • 22Nautnes
  • 23Bogstad
Referee:
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Korea Republic 1, Norway 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Korea Republic 1, Norway 2.

Attempt missed. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a cross.

Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic).

Ingrid Moe Wold (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Mi-na (Korea Republic).

Frida Maanum (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Shin Dam-Yeong.

Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vilde Risa (Norway).

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karina Saevik.

Booking

Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic).

Maria Thorisdottir (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).

Vilde Risa (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

Substitution

Substitution, Korea Republic. Kang Yu-mi replaces Moon Mi-Ra.

Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).

Foul by Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic).

Ingrid Hjelmseth (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic).

Frida Maanum (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Korea Republic. Jeong Yeon-Ga replaces Lee Eun-mi.

Goal!

Goal! Korea Republic 1, Norway 2. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a through ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Lee Eun-mi (Korea Republic).

Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ji So-Yun following a set piece situation.

Shin Dam-Yeong (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elise Thorsnes (Norway).

Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moon Mi-Ra.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Elise Thorsnes replaces Isabell Herlovsen.

Lee Mi-na (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).

Hand ball by Ingrid Moe Wold (Norway).

Substitution

Substitution, Korea Republic. Lee Mi-na replaces Kang Chae-Rim.

Lee Eun-mi (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).

Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeo Min-Ji.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 17th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33007169
2Norway32016336
3Nigeria310224-23
4South Korea300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33006069
2Spain31113214
3China31111104
4South Africa300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22007166
2Brazil21015323
3Australia21014403
4Jamaica200208-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22003126
2Japan21102114
3Argentina201101-11
4Scotland200224-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22004136
2Canada22003036
3Cameroon200214-30
4New Zealand200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA2200160166
2Sweden22007166
3Chile200205-50
4Thailand2002118-170
View full Women's World Cup tables

