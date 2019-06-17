Match ends, Korea Republic 1, Norway 2.
Women's World Cup: Norway beat South Korea to progress into last 16
Norway scored twice from the spot as they secured their place in the Women's World Cup last 16 with victory over South Korea, who were eliminated.
Caroline Graham Hansen slotted in the first penalty after Cho So-Hyun had hauled down Maria Thorisdottir.
Midfielder Graham Hansen won the second when Kang Chae-rim mistimed her tackle.
Graham Hansen left the field injured so Isabell Herlovsen stepped up to fire home, before Min-ji Yeo poked in late on to set up a tense finish in Reims.
Line-ups
South Korea
- 18Kim
- 16Jang
- 14Shin
- 5Kim
- 2LeeSubstituted forJeongat 79'minutes
- 17Lee
- 8ChoBooked at 4mins
- 23KangSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
- 9MoonSubstituted forKangat 82'minutes
- 13YeoBooked at 85mins
- 10Ji
Substitutes
- 1Kang
- 3Jeong
- 4Hwang
- 6Lim
- 7Lee
- 11Jung
- 12Kang
- 15Lee
- 19Lee
- 20Kim
- 21Jung
- 22Son
Norway
- 1Hjelmseth
- 2Wold
- 6Mjelde
- 3Thorisdottir
- 17Minde
- 10HansenSubstituted forMaanumat 54'minutes
- 8Risa
- 14Engen
- 16Reiten
- 11UtlandSubstituted forSaevikat 45'minutes
- 9HerlovsenSubstituted forThorsnesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hovland
- 5Hansen
- 7Thorsnes
- 12Fiskerstrand
- 13Asland
- 15Eikeland
- 18Maanum
- 19Redisch Kvamme
- 20Haavi
- 21Saevik
- 22Nautnes
- 23Bogstad
- Referee:
- Marie-Soleil Beaudoin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Korea Republic 1, Norway 2.
Attempt missed. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a cross.
Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic).
Ingrid Moe Wold (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Mi-na (Korea Republic).
Frida Maanum (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Shin Dam-Yeong.
Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vilde Risa (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karina Saevik.
Booking
Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic).
Maria Thorisdottir (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).
Vilde Risa (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Kang Yu-mi replaces Moon Mi-Ra.
Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).
Foul by Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic).
Ingrid Hjelmseth (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic).
Frida Maanum (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Jeong Yeon-Ga replaces Lee Eun-mi.
Goal!
Goal! Korea Republic 1, Norway 2. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lee Eun-mi (Korea Republic).
Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ji So-Yun following a set piece situation.
Shin Dam-Yeong (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elise Thorsnes (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moon Mi-Ra.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Elise Thorsnes replaces Isabell Herlovsen.
Lee Mi-na (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).
Hand ball by Ingrid Moe Wold (Norway).
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Lee Mi-na replaces Kang Chae-Rim.
Lee Eun-mi (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karina Saevik (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeo Min-Ji.