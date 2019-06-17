Women's World Cup: Germany thrash South Africa to finish top of group

Germany's Alexandra Popp (bottom right) is a three-time Champions League winner

Germany punished an error-strewn display from South Africa to finish top of Group B at the Women's World Cup.

The two-time winners had ample chances to score more than four against debutants Banyana Banyana, who leave France having failed to earn a point.

Melanie Leupolz headed in the opener, then an awful error by keeper Andile Dlamini gifted Sara Dabritz a tap-in.

Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp nodded in a third before the break and Lina Magull added another from a yard out.

Teams in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup England Italy Germany France The Netherlands Canada Sweden USA Japan Germany Spain China

Germany, one of the favourites for the title, had only found the net twice in their previous two group games, but against a brittle South African defence they ran riot.

They will now play a third-placed team from either Group A, C or D in Grenoble for a place in the quarter-finals.

South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis will likely have been disappointed with her side's poor first-half display, highlighted when Dlamini flapped at a low cross from Verena Schweers which led to Dabritz's goal.

Her keeper did improve after the break, making a brilliant point-blank save from Dabritz, while pacy substitute striker Thembi Kgatlana was denied a goal in a one-on-one situation by Germany's Almuth Schult.