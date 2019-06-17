Match ends, China PR 0, Spain 0.
Women's World Cup: Spain and China reach last 16 after 0-0 stalemate
-
- From the section Women's Football
Spain and China played out a goalless draw that ensured both sides progress to the World Cup last 16 in France.
Spain qualify for the knockout stages as Group B runners-up, level on four points with China who are guaranteed to finish as a best third-placed side.
Germany sealed their position as group winners, beating South Africa 4-0.
Jorge Vilda's Spain qualify from the Women's World Cup group stages for the first time in their history, having made their tournament debut in 2015.
China, who continue their record of having never failed to progress from their group, avoid a potential last 16 encounter with defending champions the United States - but could face England should Phil Neville's side top Group E.
|Teams in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup
|England
|Italy
|Germany
|France
|The Netherlands
|Canada
|Sweden
|USA
|Japan
|Germany
|Spain
|China
In a game of limited opportunities, Lucia Garcia missed the chance to hand Spain an early advantage in Le Havre as she shot wide from Mariona Caldentey's cross.
China rarely threatened but remained defensively sound - despite prolific Atletico Madrid striker Jennifer Hermoso's increasing influence as the Europeans dominated possession.
Last season's Liga Femenina Golden Boot winner Hermoso found herself closed down rapidly throughout, but the 29-year-old arrowed a powerful header towards the bottom corner to draw a fine save from goalkeeper Peng Shimeng five minutes before the interval.
Nahikari Garcia dragged wide as the second half followed a similar pattern, while Patricia Guijarro had a low shot blocked by Shimeng late on.
Line-ups
China
- 12Peng
- 6Han
- 5Wu
- 3Lin
- 2Liu
- 10Li
- 20Zhang
- 13Wang
- 17GuSubstituted forYaoat 87'minutes
- 11WangSubstituted forYangat 45'minutes
- 7WangSubstituted forLiat 56'minutesBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 1Xu
- 4Lou
- 8Li
- 9Yang
- 14Wang
- 15Song
- 16Li
- 18Bi
- 19Tan
- 21Yao
- 22Luo
- 23Liu
Spain
- 13Paños
- 7Corredera
- 4Paredes
- 16León
- 3Ouahabi
- 17GarcíaSubstituted forJiménezat 86'minutes
- 14Torrecilla
- 12Guijarro
- 9CaldenteySubstituted forFalcónat 45'minutes
- 10Hermoso
- 22GarcíaSubstituted forPutellasat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo
- 2Jiménez
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 6Losada
- 8Torrejón
- 11Putellas
- 15Meseguer
- 18Bonmatí
- 19Sampedro
- 20Pereira
- 21Falcón
- 23Quiñones
- Referee:
- Edina Alves Batista
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, China PR 0, Spain 0.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Zhang Rui.
Andrea Falcón (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wang Yan (China PR).
Hand ball by Yao Wei (China PR).
Attempt blocked. Leila (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Peng Shimeng (China PR).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Peng Shimeng.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Wang Yan.
Substitution
Substitution, China PR. Yao Wei replaces Gu Yasha.
Attempt saved. Andrea Falcón (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Celia Jiménez replaces Lucía García.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Peng Shimeng.
Attempt saved. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.
Attempt missed. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leila.
Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Marta Corredera (Spain).
Gu Yasha (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jenni Hermoso (Spain).
Wang Yan (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leila.
Foul by Patri Guijarro (Spain).
Li Ying (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrea Falcón with a cross.
Foul by Andrea Falcón (Spain).
Wu Haiyan (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lin Yuping (China PR).
Hand ball by Zhang Rui (China PR).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Alexia Putellas replaces Nahikari García.
Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Liu Shanshan.
Attempt missed. Marta Corredera (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leila.
Booking
Li Wen (China PR) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucía García (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wu Haiyan (China PR).
Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.