Women's World Cup: Shelley Kerr targets 'phenomenal' Scotland win

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc de Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Head coach Shelley Kerr says beating Argentina would be "phenomenal" for Scotland as they attempt to stay in the Women's World Cup.

Victory on Wednesday could send Kerr's side into the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing 2-1 to both England and Japan.

Argentina drew 0-0 with Japan before losing 1-0 to England.

"It doesn't get any better or any bigger a chance to have this last game with everything at stake," Kerr said.

"We're not ready to go home. The players feel that they haven't performed maybe to their best. To get an opportunity to do that on the world stage, try and get a victory - that's certainly what we're going to set out to do and, if we can achieve that, it would be phenomenal for us as a nation.

"In both games, we've started well, but the mid-point in the game in the first half is really where it's hurt us and that's something that we need to rectify."

Argentina are the only team in Group D ranked lower than Scotland, but Carlos Borrello's side have put up stern defensive performances in their two games so far.

"This is a real test for us, a real challenge against a very competent defensive team," Kerr added. "We need to make sure that we come up with the answers so that we can get through the group.

"They're in the same position as Scotland. If they want to get out the group, they need to win the game as well.

"They might be a wee bit more of an attacking threat than what they have been against England and Japan and that might suit us.

"I always thought, when we came here, that a three points, depending on goal difference, might be enough. It's certainly heading that way.

"We definitely are looking at scenario planning and what the other groups are looking like. Most coaches will do the same."