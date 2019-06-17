Getting out the group is realistic for Scotland - Gemma Fay

Gemma Fay is Scotland's most capped player, having made 203 appearances for the national team

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc de Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Gemma Fay believes Scotland have the mental strength and technical ability to beat Argentina and reach the World Cup knockout stages.

The Scots face the lower-ranked nation in Paris following back-to-back defeats in their opening Group D games against England and Japan.

A win on Wednesday could seal Scotland's progress as one of the best third-placed sides at France 2019.

"We are stubborn as a nation," the former national captain said.

"What we've seen with this team over the last few years is a move away from 'poor us' or 'that's just Scotland' - no, not any more.

"If you play for Scotland, your passion, your pride and your 'Scottish-ness' is a given - but we also have technically gifted and talented players.

"They've set the target to get out of the group - that's an absolutely realistic target."

Scotland face Argentina, ranked 37th in the world, at the Parc des Princes knowing their hopes of making the knockout stages rest on beating a side that have largely fended off the attacking prowess of both Japan, in a 0-0 draw, and England, in a 1-0 defeat.

"It's in Scotland's hands how far they can go," Fay, the former goalkeeper who is Scotland's most capped footballer, said.

"And, regardless, Scotland will bring something extra to that party, a bit of drama and bit of excitement - it's what we do."

Fay has been appearing as a pundit alongside former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo, who was critical of head coach Shelley Kerr's tactics after watching the Scots lose 2-1 to 2011 champions and 2015 finalists Japan.

"When you play football, especially at international level, it's a game of chess where you're guessing what your opponents are going to do," Fay said.

"You set your structure and your tactics and then you ask your players to execute them based on what you think they're going to do.

"Then it's communication too. If it's not spot on and anything is slightly off then it all breaks down."

Fay retired from football after Scotland played in their first major tournament finals, the 2017 European Championship in the Netherlands, where they missed out on qualifying from the group stages due to goal difference despite beating Spain in their third and final match.

She conceded that, despite facing three top-10 ranked sides in the build-up to France 2019, including beating Brazil, nerves will have played a part once the World Cup kicked off.

"The vast majority of the squad had experience of what tournament football felt like at Euro 2017, but some key, experienced players, like Jen Beattie, had never played in a major tournament for Scotland and it's a different thing altogether," Fay said.

"So, regardless of how well you performed against top teams in friendly matches, when you come to tournament football, it's different."

'Challenge is to stay here'

With a record 203 caps spanning a 19-year international career, the former Hibernian, Celtic, Glasgow City and Stjarnan goalkeeper played an important role in Scotland's rise in the women's game.

"This isn't something that happens overnight and this is for all the players that have gone before who have got us to this level," 37-year-old Fay, who is now head of women's and girls' rugby at Scottish Rugby, added.

"Because, in terms of global media, British media and even in terms of Scottish media and the general public, these players may not have been seen before.

"For us to be able to explain the back story to them, who they are and what type of players they are and get them as household names - that's where women's sport is going and where it should be."