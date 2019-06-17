Coventry City: West Ham United reserve defender Josh Pask signs for Sky Blues

Josh Pask joined West Ham at the age of eight

Coventry City have signed West Ham United defender Josh Pask on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old academy product never made a first-team breakthrough with West Ham, but has had experience on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2015 and Gillingham in 2016-17.

"Josh is a strong and versatile defender, who has a maturity beyond his years," City manager Mark Robins said.

"He is a player with great pedigree and has experience of this league already."

The contract will start on 1 July, when his current deal expires.

Pask, who signed his first professional deal at the age of 17, has played for West Ham in the EFL Trophy but was not in the Hammers side that lost to Coventry when the Sky Blues won the trophy in 2016-17.

