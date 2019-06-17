Kieran Agard: Milton Keynes Dons striker signs new deal

Agard was named Players' Player of the Year by his team-mates last term

Milton Keynes Dons striker Kieran Agard has signed a new deal to stay with the League One club.

The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 45 games for the Dons last season as Paul Tisdale's side gained promotion from League Two.

The ex-Everton trainee has made 141 appearances for the Buckinghamshire club since arriving from Bristol City in 2016.

"In the end I couldn't wait to get back here," Agard told the club website.

"As a club, we're moving in the right direction which was evident last season. It's something I want to be a part of.

"I thoroughly enjoyed last season and I want to have more times like that here - I'm looking to build on last season."