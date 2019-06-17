Jermaine Anderson: Bradford City midfielder signs new deal

Jermaine Anderson playing for Bradford City
Jermaine Anderson scored once in 13 appearances for Bradford City last season

Bradford City midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Bantams from Peterborough United last January, joins Danny Devine as the second Bradford player to sign a new contract this summer.

"(City manager) Gary (Bowyer) played a big part in my decision." Anderson told the club website.

"We understand each other and he will bring the best out of me on the pitch."

He added: "It is great to be playing here again next season. I was eager to re-sign as soon as the opportunity came up."

Bradford have already signed defenders Ben Richards-Everton, Tyler French and Jackson Longridge, plus goalkeeper Sam Hornby and winger Zeli Ismail, as they prepare for life back in League Two.

