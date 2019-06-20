Craig Bellamy: Ex-Wales forward leaves Cardiff to join Anderlecht as coach

Craig Bellamy became Cardiff City player development manager in December 2016

Craig Bellamy has signed a three-year contract to join Anderlecht's coaching staff, led by his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany.

The ex-Wales forward, 39, left his role as a Cardiff City youth coach following accusations he bullied players.

The Bluebirds' investigation into those claims continues and is unaffected by Bellamy's move.

He will take charge of the Under-21 side at Anderlecht, where Kompany has been appointed player-manager.

Welshman Simon Davies, Manchester City's former head of academy coaching, has also made the move to Belgium.

"We are very happy with Craig's arrival at RSC Anderlecht," said the club's youth director Jean Kindermans.

"He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills."

Bellamy won 78 Wales caps and scored 19 goals between 1998 and 2013. He played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle during his club career.

He finished his playing days at hometown club Cardiff City, where he was a driving force in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2013.