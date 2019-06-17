Kortney Hause: Aston Villa sign defender from Wolves

Kortney Hause
Hause is Villa's fourth signing of the summer

Aston Villa have signed centre-back Kortney Hause on a permanent transfer from Wolves for a reported £3m.

Hause, 23, spent last season on loan at Villa, making 12 appearances in the Championship before they were promoted via the play-offs.

The former Wycombe Wanderers defender has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level.

He is Villa's fourth signing of the summer after striker Wesley, winger Anwar El Ghazi and forward Jota.

