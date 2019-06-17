Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day 12

Cristiane has scored four goals in two games - but Brazil could still be eliminated

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

Spain, China and Norway booked their places in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Monday.

On Tuesday, the teams in Group C play their final games as the line-up for the knockout stages starts to take shape.

Who's playing?

Italy v Brazil; Jamaica v Australia (both 20:00 BST)

Brazil and Australia both need just a draw from their respective games to guarantee qualification.

Jamaica could still qualify in theory. The Reggae Girlz must beat Australia and overhaul a goal-difference deficit of eight, as well as hoping for results elsewhere to go their way.

Already-qualified Italy will top their group if they do not lose to Brazil and could even win the group if they lose narrowly.

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

Italy v Brazil will be on BBC Four and BBC Radio 5 Live from 19:45 BST, while Jamaica v Australia will be available to watch online and on the Red Button.

There will also be live text commentary of both matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Italy v Brazil

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Brazil's Cristiane scores a hat-trick on day 3

Cristiane Nationality: Brazilian Position: Forward Club: Sao Paolo Age: 34

Cristiane, Brazil's second highest all-time scorer behind team-mate Marta, has already scored four goals at this World Cup.

She became the tournament's oldest hat-trick scorer against Jamaica, before scoring again in their defeat by Australia.

With Brazil's progress not yet assured, her country could need her to score again in Valenciennes.

Jamaica v Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Sam Kerr's penalty rebound gives Australia the lead against Italy

Sam Kerr Nationality: Australian Position: Forward Club: Chicago Red Stars Age: 25

An extraordinary goal machine, Kerr was top scorer in the United States league in 2017 and 2018 - then the Australian league in 2018-19 - and leads the way again in the US so far this season.

She scored her first World Cup goal in their opening defeat by Italy and then played her part in a famous comeback win against Brazil, after which she made headlines for saying critics can "suck on that one".

What are Tuesday's key stats?

Italy and Brazil last met in a Women's World Cup match back in June 1999, when the South American side ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a double from Golden Boot winner Sissi.

Brazil have won their last three matches against Italy in all competitions, also beating them twice in two friendly games in December 2016 (3-1 and 5-3).

Cristiana Girelli's hat-trick against Jamaica saw her become the first Italian hat-trick scorer at the Women's World Cup since 1991, when Carolina Morace scored the first treble at the tournament against Chinese Taipei.

Brazil's Cristiane has scored nine goals in the group stages at the Women's World Cup, four of which have been scored in 2019. Only Brazil's Marta and Germany's Birgit Prinz (10) have scored more.

This is the first meeting between Jamaica and Australia in any competition.

Australia are winless in their three previous Women's World Cup matches against sides from Concacaf, losing 4-1 and 3-1 to USA in 1995 and 2015, whilst drawing 2-2 with Canada in 2007.

Jamaica have seen a player score a hat-trick against them in each of their two Women's World Cup matches (Cristiane for Brazil, Girelli for Italy) - no team has ever had a hat-trick scored against them in three consecutive games in the competition.

Australia are looking to win consecutive matches at the Women's World Cup for only the second time - they last achieved this in 2011 against Equatorial Guinea and Norway.

Jamaica could become the third nation to lose their first three Women's World Cup games by three or more goals, after New Zealand in 1991 and Argentina in 2003.

Did you see?

Media playback is not supported on this device Relief for Wendie Renard as she scores retaken VAR penalty to beat Nigeria

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.