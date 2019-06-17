Reece Hall-Johnson: Northampton sign ex-Grimsby defender on one-year deal

Reece Hall-Johnson made 31 appearances for Grimsby Town last season
Northampton Town have signed defender Reece Hall-Johnson on a one-year contract after he left Grimsby Town at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old made 43 appearances for the Mariners after joining following a successful trial in September 2017.

"He is an attacking right-back who has a lot of pace and someone who we think is getting better and better as a player," said manager Keith Curle.

"He can deliver a quality ball. His career is on an upward curve."

