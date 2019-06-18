Tuesday's Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Boyd. Celtic, Turnbull, Rangers, Ojo, Kent

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock and former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd is retiring from playing. (Sun)

Celtic target David Turnbull, 19, is finally expected to join the club from Motherwell after days of impasse over personal terms. (Sun)

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo's proposed season-long loan move to Rangers is close to completion. (Evening Standard)

The capture of Ojo will have no impact on Rangers' attempts to bring Liverpool winger Ryan Kent back to Ibrox for another loan spell. (Herald - subscription required)

And Rangers are still working on deals to sign Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo and Oldham defender George Edmundson. (Record)

Peterborough have pulled out of a move to sign Rangers target Edmundson from Oldham. (Record)

Kane Hemmings believes former Dundee team-mate Greg Stewart is exactly the player Rangers have been missing, with the forward having joined the Ibrox club on a two-year deal. (Sun)

Lana Clelland believes Scotland have "goals that can come from all over the pitch" as they seek to beat Argentina and reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts are interested in Leeds' Dutch winger Jay-Roy Grot. (Scotsman)

Portsmouth are expected to sign Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who is out of contract after two seasons at Aberdeen. (Scotsman)

Mackay-Steven will join Pompey after failing to agree a new deal with the Dons. (Times - subscription required)

Defender Scott McKenna insists Aberdeen should be targeting the group stage of the Europa League. (Record)

Motherwell are unsure whether Chris Cadden, 22, will join Oxford United after the English League One club enquired about the compensation fee required to sign the midfielder. (Herald - subscription required)

Scotland Under-19 midfielder Charlie Gilmour is set to join Norwich City after leaving Arsenal. (Record)

New Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly wants to become first choice for Scotland. (Sun)