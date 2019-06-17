Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & Kilmarnock learn potential opponents

Rangers could face a rematch with Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in Europa League qualifying after the pots for Tuesday's draw were announced.

The part-timers who beat Rangers 2-1 on aggregate two seasons ago are among six possible opponents.

Celtic could face teams from Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia, Malta or Montenegro in the Champions League.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock could both face Irish or Welsh opposition in the Europa League.

Kilmarnock this week appointed former Chelsea and Italy assistant Angelo Alessio as manager after Steve Clarke left to become Scotland head coach having led the club into Europe for the first time in 18 years.

Shamrock Rovers, who finished third in the League of Ireland, are the highest-ranked side they could face, while other possibilities are Ballymena of Northern Ireland and Connah's Quay Nomads of Wales.

Cliftonville are the highest-ranked potential opponents for Aberdeen, who exited at that stage last season.

But the Northern Irish side have a first qualifying tie against Barry Town of Wales to contend with, while Irish side St Patrick's Athletic are also among the Dons' possible opponents.

Rangers reached the group stage of the Europa League last season after coming through three qualifying rounds and a play-off, but two seasons ago they were embarrassed by Progres, who are the highest-ranked side they could face this time.

They could have met again last season in the first qualifying round, but the Luxembourg side lost their preliminary round tie to Ufa of Russia and this time they take on Cardiff Metropolitan University in the earliest stage.

Kosovo, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland and Gibraltar are other potential destination for Rangers on their travels this time.

While the Europa League's second qualifying round draw will be made on Wednesday, the first and second qualifying round draws for the Champions League will both be made on Tuesday.

Valletta of Malta are the highest-ranked side who could face Celtic, the highest seeds in both opening rounds of qualifying.

Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel, Rosenborg of Norway, HJK Helsinki, AIK of Sweden, Dundalk of Ireland and The New Saints of Wales are among their potential second qualifying round opponents.

Celtic started in the Champions League qualifiers last season but dropped into the Europa League after losing to AEK Athens, eventually reaching the last 32 of the competition.

The first ties in both competitions take place 9-11 July.

Champions League qualifying draw

Celtic could face:

Valletta (Malta)

Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro)

Partizani Tirana (Albania)

Saburtalo Tbilisi (Georgia)

Europa League qualifying draw

Aberdeen could face:

Liepāja (Latvia)

Levadia Tallinn (Estonia)

Barry Town (Wales) or Cliftonville (Northern Ireland)

Saint Patrick's (Ireland)

RoPS Rovaniemi (Finland)

KI (Faroe Islands) or Tre Fiori (San Marino)

Kilmarnock could face:

Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)

Ballymena (Northern Ireland) or NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands)

Connah's Quay Nomads (Wales)

Kuopion Palloseura (Finland)

Breidablik (Iceland)

Rangers could face:

Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) or Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales)

B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

Inter Turku (Finland)

KR Reykjavik (Iceland)

Prishtina (Kosovo) and St Joseph's (Gibraltar)