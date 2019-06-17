Irish Premiership: Larne sign Sean Graham on loan from Blackpool until January

Sean Graham is a Northern Ireland Under-19 international

Irish Premiership newcomers Larne have signed Northern Ireland Under-19 player Sean Graham on loan from League One club Blackpool until January.

Graham, 18, recently signed a new one-year deal with Blackpool, with an option to extend for a further year.

The left-sided player featured at wing-back for Blackpool's youth team last season and is Larne's fifth signing.

Graham played the first half of Saturday's 5-0 friendly win at home to Crumlin United.

"Sean came to spend a week with us towards the end of last season and we're very pleased to bring him in on loan until January," said Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

"He is at the stage where he wants to be playing men's football, so that he can develop and we have it will be mutually beneficial for him to be here.

"Ben Tilney had to play a lot of football last season, and we were maybe guilty of flogging him at times, because we didn't have another player to slot into that position.

"Sean comes in to give us that, and hopefully he can push Ben in the first half of the season."

Sean becomes the club's fifth summer signing, after the arrivals of Mark Randall, Albert Watson, Johnny McMurray and Conor Mitchell.