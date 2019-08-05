Irish Premiership - club-by-club preview of the new season

Linfield celebrate their title success after being awarded the Gibson Cup in April

The BBC Sport website assesses the prospects for the new Irish Premiership season as Linfield start the defence of their title and promoted clubs Larne and Carrick Rangers prepare to begin their campaigns following their promotion to the top flight.

Linfield

NI Under-21 striker Shayne Lavery joins Linfield from Everton on a one-year contract

Linfield have added Northern Ireland Under-21 striker Shayne Lavery, ex-Waterford United midfielder Bastien Hery and former Portadown central defender Ross Larkin to their squad as they bid to successfully defend the Irish League title they won in some style last season.

Manager David Healy has also boosted his goalkeeping options with the arrival of Rohan Ferguson on loan from Motherwell until the end of the season.

All four players have already impressed in European action and with forward Matthew Shevlin confirmed as their most recent signing, competition for places is hotting up.

The Blues' success last term, which also saw the League Cup return to the Windsor Park trophy cabinet for the first time in 11 years, was built on a frugal 'goals against' column, as they bounced back from a very average 2017-18 campaign to emphatically answer their critics.

Healy has been rewarded with a two-year extension to his contract and with plenty of experience to call on and firepower at his disposal in the front third too, Blues supporters will expect more of the same this time around.

Ballymena Utd

Josh Kelly in action for Ards last season against his new club Ballymena United

Even the most optimistic Ballymena United fan would have struggled to predict the impact the Sky Blues would make last season, staying hot on the heels of Linfield for much of the title race before clinching the runner-up spot which guaranteed them European football for the second time in three years.

The Braidmen also reached the League Cup decider in February but must now try and maintain their form of the last 12 months to mount a challenge for honours once again.

To that end boss David Jeffrey has again invested in young talent by bringing Josh Kelly, Declan Carville, Kenny Kane and Ross Lavery in to bolster his squad.

Kofi Balmer, Steven McCullough, Leroy Millar, Andy McGrory and Adam Lecky were among a group of several players to emerge with enhanced reputations last season and Jeffrey will demand that the standards they have set as individuals and a team are maintained.

The club already have four Europa League games under their belt and while they were outclassed by Swedish side Malmo the form they showed in progressing at the expense of NSI Runavik in their preliminary round tie should bode well for the forthcoming campaign.

Glenavon

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton will hope for a repeat of his side's third-place finish last season

Glenavon ended last season bitterly disappointed as their third-place finish in the Premiership did not prove enough to secure a lucrative Europa League place.

The Lurgan Blues came out second best in their semi-final play-off against Glentoran in May and as a result lost out on the potential of a few extra hundred thousand pounds in the kitty.

Manager Gary Hamilton has admitted to having difficulty in acquiring the type of quality players he is looking for to push for first-team places, with Matthew Ferguson the only notable addition to his panel so far in the close season.

The Mourneview Park outfit still possess formidable talent however with the likes of Jonny Tuffey, Rhys Marshall, Caolan Marron, Josh Daniels, Andy Hall, Andy Mitchell and Stephen Murray in their ranks.

Another high finish in the league will be the priority but a slightly overdue run in one of the cups would also be welcome after some disappointing exits and under-par performances in the knockout competitions in recent seasons.

Crusaders

Chris Hegarty previously played for Linfield and Rangers

By their own high standards, last season's league campaign was a very underwhelming one for Crusaders as they failed to mount a serious challenge for a second successive Premiership title at any stage.

A slow start left the Shore Road men trying to play catch-up and their attempted defence of their crown never really got going as they failed to find the consistency and regular attacking flair which has been their hallmark in recent years.

On the plus side, the Irish Cup returned to Seaview for the first time in 10 years and Stephen Baxter's men also collected the County Antrim Shield after a dramatic weather-beaten final victory over Linfield.

Dungannon Swifts pair Chris Hegarty and Jarlath O'Rourke have been added to the north Belfast side's ranks and the club's performances in Europe in which they overcame B36 Torshavn and gave Wolves a decent run for their money provide cause for optimism.

With their full-time set-up having had a year to bed in, the smart money says the Crues will be strong title contenders from the off in 2019-20.

Cliftonville

Defender Seanna Foster joined Cliftonville from Warrenpoint Town

Cliftonville will have ambitions to improve on the fifth position they achieved in the Premiership last year and with manager Paddy McLaughlin having got his feet firmly under the table at Solitude following his appointment in February few would bet against them doing just that.

The Reds gave themselves a major financial boost and psychological fillip by progressing to the Europa League via the end-of-season play-offs and with their much-vaunted firepower now seemingly balanced by similar quality throughout the squad much will be expected by the club's supporters.

Midfielders Ronan Doherty, Aaron Harkin and Ronan Wilson will all be keen to make a big impact, having arrived from McLaughlin's former club Institute, while Seanna Foster has been recruited from Warrenpoint Town and Conor McDermott has joined on loan from Derry City.

The club's home form has been impressive under McLaughlin and if that can be matched by improved equally potent displays on the road the 'Red Army' could well have cause to celebrate a high league placing or cup success over the course of the next nine months.

Coleraine

Oran Kearney returned to manage Coleraine at the start of July after nine months at St Mirren

The return of former manager Oran Kearney from St Mirren has been the big story at Ballycastle Road this summer as he replaced Rodney McAree, who left the club in early May after failing to clinch European football following a sixth-place league finish.

Kearney's appointment in early July left the Ballycastle Road outfit somewhat on the back foot as regards adding to the squad but improvement will be expected in the wake of an inconsistent 2018-19.

The Bannsiders hope the presence of Kearney will help re-inspire a club which just over a year ago lifted the Irish Cup and came desperately close to landing a first league crown since 1974, eventually ending up runners-up to Crusaders after a thrilling title run-in.

Since then, Darren McCauley, Ciaron Harkin and Brad Lyons have all departed, while long-term injuries to full-backs Lyndon Kane and Aaron Traynor also played a part in the club's comparative struggles last season.

Glentoran

Former Derry City defender Patrick McClean can play at left-back or in central defence

Supporters of the recently debt-ridden east Belfast club will hope that the completion of a takeover by a consortium including Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and assistant Paul Millar will bring an end to their club's well documented financial woes and provide investment for improved facilities and a strengthened playing staff at the Oval.

The Glens went from flirting with the relegation places to coming within one victory of sealing European football via the Europa League play-offs last season so fans will be confident that upward trajectory of form and fortunes can be continued this time out.

Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and midfielder Hrvoje Plum have been snapped up during the summer, along with former Derry City left-sided defender Patrick McClean and ex-Drogheda United and St Patrick's Athletic winger Thomas Byrne.

Expect the Glens to put in a much stronger bid for a top-six finish this season.

Institute

Niall Grace played for Glenavon last season before going on loan at Cliftonville

Institute overcame the loss of top scorer Michael McCrudden and manager Paddy McLaughlin last season to achieve a highly creditable eighth-place finish on their return to the top flight and will be out to consolidate their place at the top table of the local game.

The Brandywell has proved a fitting temporary home for the north-west club, although chairman Bill Anderson believes that a move back to the Waterside is still vital to the club's long-term future.

'Stute suffered a major setback just one week before the start of the new season with the news that manager John Quigg was leaving the club after only two games in charge so the search for a new man to take the helm is on once again.

The club's reputation for free-flowing passing football, firmly established under McLaughlin's tenure, must be balanced by a more watertight defence if they are to retain top-flight status.

Midfielder Niall Grace has returned from Glenavon after spending the second half of last season on loan at Cliftonville.

Dungannon Swifts

Goalkeeper Sam Johnston has made the move from Ards to Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay will hope his charges can compete for a coveted place in the top six of the division and perhaps put together a run in one of the knockout competitions.

The Swifts boss has brought in highly-rated former Ards goalkeeper Sam Johnston, along with his former team-mate Callum Byers, while also acquiring the services of Craig Taylor, an attacking 19-year-old midfielder from Annagh United.

Michael Carvill, who spent the tail-end of last season on loan at Stangmore Park, has made his move from Crusaders permanent, and defender Dylan King is added to the ranks after leaving Coleraine.

Linfield's Ryan Strain has signed on loan until January but experienced duo Jarlath O'Rourke and Chris Hegarty have left to join Crusaders.

Consistency will be key for the Swifts, who will aim to get off to a better start than they did 12 months ago in Lindsay's first full season in charge.

Warrenpoint Town

Stephen McDonnell's side will train three nights per week this season

Avoiding the drop was the chief objective for Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell last term and from that perspective it was 'mission accomplished' for the Milltown men as they finished a comfortable 12 points above the relegation-promotion play-off spot occupied by Ards.

A run to the semi-final stage of the Irish Cup came as an added bonus - although defeat at the last four stage by Ballinamallard United with a cup final appearance beckoning proved a major disappointment.

The 'Point manager indicated a desire to reshape his squad for the new campaign in a bid to make progress away from the lower echelons of the table and to that end he has brought in six new players to make up what he considers to be a 20-man first-team squad.

McDonnell has introduced an extra night of training this season in a bid to increase fitness and professionalism, while German Berratt Turker is set to start as first-choice goalkeeper, having previously deputised for Aaron McCarey and Jared Thompson.

Larne

Johnny McMurray has been recruited to boost the Larne strikeforce

Promoted runaway Championship winners Larne have signalled their intention to become major players in the Irish Premiership by making a number of eye-catching signings during the close season.

With financial backing from hometown multi-millionaire Kenny Bruce, striker Johnny McMurray has arrived from Ballymena United, as has experienced defender Albert Watson, who spent the latter half of last season with the Sky Blues.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Mark Randall is another new face at the Inver Park club while Northern Ireland Under-19 international Sean Graham comes in on loan from Blackpool until January.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has also been recruited, the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international having enjoyed a spell on loan at Linfield last season.

A lot of interest will focus on what impact the now high-profile big-spending East Antrim club can make in their first season back in 'the big time'.

Carrick Rangers

Willie Faulkner's previous clubs include Ballymena United, Ards and Dundela

Carrick Rangers got the better of Ards in the promotion relegation play-off to earn a rapid return to the Premiership after just a one-year absence.

Manager Niall Currie has been busy in the transfer market signing Willie Faulkner, Mark Kelly, Kyle Cherry, James Ferrin, Adam Gray and Mark Carson in a bid to help his team retain their newly-regained top-flight status.

As underdogs, Carrick will be expected to be involved in a fight for survival but Currie hopes the type of team spirit and sense of togetherness which epitomised his squad's efforts last season will help the East Antrim outfit defy the odds.