Frank Lampard: Chelsea not approached Derby County, says chairman Mel Morris

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading scorer and won three Premier League titles there as a player

Chelsea are yet to approach Derby County about the availability of their manager Frank Lampard, says Rams chairman Mel Morris.

Lampard, 40, is the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea boss after the Italian left Stamford Bridge to take charge of Juventus.

BBC Sport reported on Sunday that the Rams had opened talks over a new deal with the former England midfielder.

Lampard led Derby to the Championship play-off final last season.

"We have made it very clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain Frank for the long term," said Morris.

"If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that.

"In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."

Lampard won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a Chelsea player, in addition to becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 211.

His first season in management culminated in defeat by Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley last month.