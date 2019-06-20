Carabao Cup first-round draw: Salford City drawn against Leeds United in first ever tie

Salford City are in the League Cup for the first time after promotion from the National League

League Two newcomers Salford City will face Championship club Leeds United in the Carabao Cup first round.

Salford are in the competition for the first time after promotion from the National League in May.

Huddersfield Town, relegated from the Premier League, host League One club Lincoln City in the Northern Section.

AFC Wimbledon will also face Milton Keynes Dons the club that relocated to Buckinghamshire in 2003 from its former Wimbledon home and was later renamed.

Salford, co-owned by co-owned by six former Manchester United players, will host a Leeds side managed by Marcelo Bielsa, who agreed a contract extension at Elland Road in May.

Leeds were beaten by Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

Elsewhere new Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate, who scored the winning goal in the 2008 final for Tottenham against Chelsea, will come up against Crewe Alexandra at home.

Manchester City are the Carabao Cup holders after they beat Chelsea on penalties in last season's final, the first of the three trophies in their domestic treble.

City will join the competition in the third round along with the rest of the clubs who have qualified for European competitions next season.

The rest of the Premier League clubs as well as Championship sides Fulham and Cardiff City, will enter the draw in the second round.

First-round draw in full

Northern section

Tranmere Rovers v Hull City

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Port Vale v Burton Albion

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town

Bradford City v Preston North End

Blackpool v Macclesfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Morecambe

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Scunthorpe United v Derby County

Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City

Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford City v Leeds United

Barnsley v Carlisle United

Southern section

Colchester United v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v Milton Keynes Dons

Oxford United v Peterborough United

QPR v Bristol City

Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient

Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Newport County

Stevenage v Southend United

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Walsall v Crawley Town

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Brentford v Cambridge United

Coventry City v Exeter City

Swansea City v Northampton Town

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Portsmouth v Birmingham City

Ties to played week commencing 12 August