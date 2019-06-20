Carabao Cup first-round draw: Salford City drawn against Leeds United in first ever tie
-
League Two newcomers Salford City will face Championship club Leeds United in the Carabao Cup first round.
Salford are in the competition for the first time after promotion from the National League in May.
Huddersfield Town, relegated from the Premier League, host League One club Lincoln City in the Northern Section.
AFC Wimbledon will also face Milton Keynes Dons the club that relocated to Buckinghamshire in 2003 from its former Wimbledon home and was later renamed.
Salford, co-owned by co-owned by six former Manchester United players, will host a Leeds side managed by Marcelo Bielsa, who agreed a contract extension at Elland Road in May.
Leeds were beaten by Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.
Elsewhere new Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate, who scored the winning goal in the 2008 final for Tottenham against Chelsea, will come up against Crewe Alexandra at home.
Manchester City are the Carabao Cup holders after they beat Chelsea on penalties in last season's final, the first of the three trophies in their domestic treble.
City will join the competition in the third round along with the rest of the clubs who have qualified for European competitions next season.
The rest of the Premier League clubs as well as Championship sides Fulham and Cardiff City, will enter the draw in the second round.
First-round draw in full
Northern section
- Tranmere Rovers v Hull City
- Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers
- Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
- Port Vale v Burton Albion
- Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town
- Bradford City v Preston North End
- Blackpool v Macclesfield Town
- Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic
- Mansfield Town v Morecambe
- Accrington Stanley v Sunderland
- Scunthorpe United v Derby County
- Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers
- Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City
- Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra
- Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United
- Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
- Salford City v Leeds United
- Barnsley v Carlisle United
Southern section
- Colchester United v Swindon Town
- AFC Wimbledon v Milton Keynes Dons
- Oxford United v Peterborough United
- QPR v Bristol City
- Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient
- Wycombe Wanderers v Reading
- Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers
- Gillingham v Newport County
- Stevenage v Southend United
- Luton Town v Ipswich Town
- Walsall v Crawley Town
- Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town
- Brentford v Cambridge United
- Coventry City v Exeter City
- Swansea City v Northampton Town
- West Bromwich Albion v Millwall
- Portsmouth v Birmingham City
Ties to played week commencing 12 August