Carabao Cup: Morrisons supermarket in London to host first-round draw

John Barnes will make Thursday's first-round draw with fellow former England player Ray Parlour

After being held in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City in the past two seasons, the Carabao Cup first-round draw for the 2019-20 campaign will take place a little closer to home - in a London supermarket.

Seventy clubs will discover their first-round opponents when ex-England midfielders John Barnes and Ray Parlour make the draw at the Colindale branch of Morrisons at 19:00 BST on Thursday.

It is approximately three miles from Wembley Stadium, where the final will be played on 1 March, 2020.

The English Football League's attempt to promote the competition internationally has led to draws taking place in China,Thailand and Vietnam in recent seasons.

Huddersfield, who finished bottom of the Premier League in 2018-19, will be involved in this season's first round, while fellow relegated clubs Cardiff and Fulham will enter in the second round.

Salford City are due to make their first appearance in the competition after being promoted into the EFL for the first time in May.

The 70 teams will be split into northern and southern sections and first-round ties are scheduled to be played during the week commencing 12 August.

Holders Manchester City, who beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout in last season's final, will enter at the third-round stage.