Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient plan to 'build on' late manager's coaching team

Chairman Nigel Travis lifts the 2018-19 National League trophy with Justin Edinburgh

Leyton Orient plan to "build on" Justin Edinburgh's coaching team when they name a successor to their late manager, says chairman Nigel Travis.

Edinburgh died on 8 June, aged 49, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Travis said an appointment is likely within the next week, while the club are also considering various tributes to Edinburgh, who led them to the National League title last season.

One idea put forward by Orient fans is to rename a stand in his honour.

In a video update posted on the club's Twitter account, Travis said: "The first thing I will say is, you will never replace Justin. He is unique and to replace him is a really difficult job for any individual.

"It's highly likely we will build on the coaching team that Justin had, the people he loved. You only have to look at the pictures of him celebrating after the game [that sealed promotion] against Braintree to realise how close he was to that coaching team.

"We will try and keep the continuity that's been so important over the past two years."

Edinburgh oversaw a successful 2018-19 season for Orient which saw them gain promotion to League Two after winning the National League title, while they also reached the final of the FA Trophy at Wembley.

"I want to say how pleased I am with the support that the club has had from the Professional Footballers' Association and the League Managers' Association," Travis continued.

"My memories of Justin will always be that he was a great laugh and the fun side of him, but he was obviously also very direct with the players and I know all the players loved that side of him.

"You knew exactly where you stood with Justin."