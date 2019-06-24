Attempt blocked. Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Ivory Coast v South Africa
-
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 17Aurier
- 6Traoré
- 5Kanon
- 2Coulibaly
- 20Dié
- 8Kessié
- 19Pepe
- 10Seri
- 15Gradel
- 14Kodjia
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 4Gbamin
- 7Angban
- 9Zaha
- 11Cornet
- 12Bony
- 13Assalé
- 21Comara
- 22Bagayoko
- 23Sangaré
South Africa
- 22Williams
- 5Mkhize
- 14Hlatshwayo
- 2Mkhwanazi
- 18Hlanti
- 7Maboe
- 15Furman
- 12Mokotjo
- 11Zwane
- 9MothibaBooked at 23mins
- 19Tau
Substitutes
- 1Keet
- 3Maela
- 4Cardoso
- 6Mphahlele
- 8Zungu
- 10Serero
- 13Mabunda
- 16Bvuma
- 17Vilakazi
- 20Kekana
- 21Veldwijk
- 23Lorch
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Furman (South Africa).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).
Hand ball by Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).
Foul by Ramahlwe Mphahlele (South Africa).
Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).
Attempt missed. Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sfiso Hlanti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Wilfried Kanon.
Booking
Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Percy Tau (South Africa).
Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire).
Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Foul by Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).
Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Jean Michael Seri tries a through ball, but Jonathan Kodjia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).
Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.