Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Ivory Coast0South Africa0

Ivory Coast v South Africa

Line-ups

Ivory Coast

  • 16Gbohouo
  • 17Aurier
  • 6Traoré
  • 5Kanon
  • 2Coulibaly
  • 20Dié
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pepe
  • 10Seri
  • 15Gradel
  • 14Kodjia

Substitutes

  • 1Tape
  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Gbamin
  • 7Angban
  • 9Zaha
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Bony
  • 13Assalé
  • 21Comara
  • 22Bagayoko
  • 23Sangaré

South Africa

  • 22Williams
  • 5Mkhize
  • 14Hlatshwayo
  • 2Mkhwanazi
  • 18Hlanti
  • 7Maboe
  • 15Furman
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 11Zwane
  • 9MothibaBooked at 23mins
  • 19Tau

Substitutes

  • 1Keet
  • 3Maela
  • 4Cardoso
  • 6Mphahlele
  • 8Zungu
  • 10Serero
  • 13Mabunda
  • 16Bvuma
  • 17Vilakazi
  • 20Kekana
  • 21Veldwijk
  • 23Lorch
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Furman (South Africa).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).

Hand ball by Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).

Foul by Ramahlwe Mphahlele (South Africa).

Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).

Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).

Attempt missed. Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sfiso Hlanti with a cross following a corner.

Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Wilfried Kanon.

Booking

Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).

Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Percy Tau (South Africa).

Foul by Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire).

Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Foul by Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).

Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Jean Michael Seri tries a through ball, but Jonathan Kodjia is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Foul by Lebo Mothiba (South Africa).

Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 24th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco11001013
2Ivory Coast10100001
3South Africa10100001
4Namibia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angola00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you