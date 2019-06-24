Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Tunisia1Angola0

Tunisia v Angola

Line-ups

Tunisia

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 6Bedoui
  • 3Bronn
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 2Kechrida
  • 20ChaalaliBooked at 26mins
  • 17Skhiri
  • 23Sliti
  • 10Khazri
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 8Chaouat
  • 9Badri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Dräger
  • 15Lamti
  • 16Hassen
  • 18Srarfi
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 21Hnid
  • 22Ben Cherifia

Angola

  • 12Bango CabaçaBooked at 33mins
  • 2Boialvo Gaspar
  • 5Massunguna
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 8Troco
  • 18Caifalo do Carmo
  • 16Rosa da CruzSubstituted forCosta Paulo Bartolomeuat 45'minutes
  • 20Naval Costa EduardoSubstituted forMuondo Dalaat 45'minutes
  • 9Kulembe Ribeiro
  • 7Abel Campos
  • 17Galiano da Costa

Substitutes

  • 1Segunda Palanga Simão
  • 3Buatu-Mananga
  • 6Gaspar do Carmo
  • 10Muondo Dala
  • 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
  • 13Macaia Ganga
  • 14Paciência
  • 19de Carvalho Brandão
  • 21Correia da Costa
  • 22Mavanga
  • 23Melo Afonso
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamAngola
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

Gelson Dala (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Angola. Gelson Dala replaces Wilson Eduardo.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tunisia 1, Angola 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Angola. Geraldo replaces Stélvio.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tunisia 1, Angola 0.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mateus (Angola).

Attempt blocked. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef Msakni.

Corner, Angola. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

Offside, Angola. Bastos tries a through ball, but Mateus is caught offside.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stélvio (Angola).

Goal!

Goal! Tunisia 1, Angola 0. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Tony Cabaça (Angola) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Tunisia. Naim Sliti draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Paízo (Angola) after a foul in the penalty area.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dany Massunguna (Angola).

Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

Wilson Eduardo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).

Fredy Ribeiro (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Tunisia).

Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).

Herenilson (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dany Massunguna (Angola).

Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Angola) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stélvio.

Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateus.

Attempt missed. Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mateus (Angola).

Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

Mateus (Angola) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Stélvio (Angola).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia11001013
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Angola100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

