Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).
Tunisia v Angola
Line-ups
Tunisia
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 2Kechrida
- 20ChaalaliBooked at 26mins
- 17Skhiri
- 23Sliti
- 10Khazri
- 7Msakni
Substitutes
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 11Khenissi
- 12Aouadhi
- 13Sassi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 16Hassen
- 18Srarfi
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
Angola
- 12Bango CabaçaBooked at 33mins
- 2Boialvo Gaspar
- 5Massunguna
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 8Troco
- 18Caifalo do Carmo
- 16Rosa da CruzSubstituted forCosta Paulo Bartolomeuat 45'minutes
- 20Naval Costa EduardoSubstituted forMuondo Dalaat 45'minutes
- 9Kulembe Ribeiro
- 7Abel Campos
- 17Galiano da Costa
Substitutes
- 1Segunda Palanga Simão
- 3Buatu-Mananga
- 6Gaspar do Carmo
- 10Muondo Dala
- 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
- 13Macaia Ganga
- 14Paciência
- 19de Carvalho Brandão
- 21Correia da Costa
- 22Mavanga
- 23Melo Afonso
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Gelson Dala (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Angola. Gelson Dala replaces Wilson Eduardo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tunisia 1, Angola 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Angola. Geraldo replaces Stélvio.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tunisia 1, Angola 0.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mateus (Angola).
Attempt blocked. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef Msakni.
Corner, Angola. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
Offside, Angola. Bastos tries a through ball, but Mateus is caught offside.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stélvio (Angola).
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 1, Angola 0. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Tony Cabaça (Angola) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Tunisia. Naim Sliti draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Paízo (Angola) after a foul in the penalty area.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dany Massunguna (Angola).
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).
Wilson Eduardo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Fredy Ribeiro (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Tunisia).
Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).
Herenilson (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dany Massunguna (Angola).
Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Angola) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stélvio.
Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateus.
Attempt missed. Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mateus (Angola).
Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).
Mateus (Angola) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Stélvio (Angola).