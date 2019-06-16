Slavisa Jokanovic: Former Fulham manager appointed at Qatar Super League side Al-Gharafa

Slavisa Jokanovic managed Watford and Fulham in England

Former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has signed a two-year deal with Qatar Super League side Al-Gharafa.

The Serb has been without a club since being sacked by the Cottagers last season, having guided them back to the Premier League in 2017-18.

Jokanovic, 50, was replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who made way for Scott Parker, but they finished bottom of the table.

Al-Gharafa are seven time winners of the league, most recently in 2010, and finished eighth last season.

Earlier in June, it was reported that midfielder Mohamed Diame was close to joining the club on a free transfer after his release by Newcastle United.