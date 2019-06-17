Africa Cup of Nations: Mohamed Salah helps Egypt win warm-up match

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to help Egypt win their Nations Cup warm-up match against Guinea

Hosts Egypt warmed up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 win over fellow qualifiers Guinea on Sunday.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah came on as a second half substitute and set-up two of the Pharaohs goals.

Marwan Mohsen had given Egypt the lead in Alexandria with Sory Kaba equalising midway through the second half.

Salah set up chances for Ahmed Ali and Omar Gaber who both scored to ensure victory for the hosts.

It was the second warm-up victory for Egypt, who also beat Tanzania 1-0 three days ago at the same stadium.

Egypt are in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe for the tournament which runs from 21 June to 19 July.

In other friendly internationals, Herve Renard's Morocco suffered a second home defeat in a row as they fell 3-2 to his former team Zambia.

Ajax striker Hakim Ziyech equalised twice for the Atlas Lions, who are considered one of the biggest threats to title favourites Egypt, only for Enock Mwepu to snatch a 75th-minute winner for the Zambians.

Morocco coach, Herve Renard, won the Nations Cup with both Zambia and Ivory Coast

Frenchman Renard is the only coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with different countries.

He led outsiders Zambia to the title in 2012 and repeated the feat three years later with Ivory Coast.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye scored the first half goal that gave Senegal a 1-0 victory over Nigeria behind closed doors in Ismailia, one of the venues for the African showpiece.

Three-time champions Nigeria and former runners-up Senegal are among the fancied sides in this newly expanded Cup of Nations that will feature 24 teams.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe led at half-time through a Knox Mutizwa goal and Mbwana Samatta equalised for Tanzania in a 1-1 draw between the qualifiers in Cairo.

Andy Delort, a late call-up by Algeria after the axing of Haris Belkebla for baring his backside online, scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mali in Doha.

Mali were in front twice before Delort netted nine minutes from time for Algeria, whose only African title came 29 years ago.

The match was also played behind closed doors as coaches put the final touches to preparations for the tournament which kicks off on Friday with the Group A opener between Egypt and Zimbabwe.