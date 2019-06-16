Match ends, USA 3, Chile 0.
Women's World Cup: USA beat Chile 3-0 to reach last 16
-
The United States easily reached the last 16 of the Women's World Cup as they produced another commanding display to beat Chile in Paris.
Having opened their campaign with a ruthless, record-breaking 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday, the USA quickly got on top of Chile and led early on through veteran Carli Lloyd's crisp finish.
Julie Ertz and Lloyd then both headed in from first-half corners, before Chile keeper Christiane Endler pulled off several stunning second-half saves to prevent the holders adding to their lead.
The world's number-one side, who rested seven players, also hit the woodwork three times before Lloyd dragged wide from the penalty spot, missing the chance to become the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick.
A draw with rivals Sweden in Le Havre on Thursday would be enough for this confident USA outfit to top the group on goal difference, following the Swedes' 5-1 win over Thailand earlier on Sunday.
Chile, who are playing in their first World Cup and remain winless in 2019, must now beat Thailand to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed sides.
|Teams in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup
|England
|Italy
|Germany
|France
|The Netherlands
|Canada
|Sweden
|USA
|Japan
USA justify favourites tag once more
The USA, who are bidding to win this competition for a record fourth time, have lost just once since 2017 and again outlined why there are the favourites to defend their title by winning the final in Lyon on 7 July.
Jill Ellis rotated her team significantly, but with such strength in depth, they were no less dominant over the 2018 Copa America runners-up and went in 3-0 up at half-time for the second game running.
Lloyd, who wrote herself into legend with a treble in the 2015 final, became the first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup games but was unable to complete another historic hat-trick.
She had her chance late on, but placed wide with a penalty awarded controversially on a pitchside VAR review for a foul right on the edge of the area, when the offence appeared to start outside the box.
The USA spent almost the entire game playing in Chile's half and hit the woodwork twice through Lloyd and once through substitute Jessica McDonald's long-range effort, as they again impressed with a confident display of classy football.
Chile keeper Endler stars despite defeat
Chile, who are ranked 39th in the world, have just 727 registered players, so were always likely to struggle against a nation boasting 1.6m female footballers
Thankfully for the South Americans, one of those 727 is their brilliant goalkeeper Endler, who starred at her club team's home ground.
The Paris St-Germain stopper - who also shone in their opening loss to Sweden - defiantly produced several superb saves in an astonishing second-half performance to prevent the USA from chasing down a similar margin of victory that they enjoyed over Thailand.
In particular, her reactive stop from a sweet Christen Press volley brought a stunned crowd to their feet, with BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce describing it as "one of the best saves at a Women's World Cup". Unsurprisingly, Ender topped the BBC player rater with a mark of 9.31.
Jose Letelier's side - who have never scored against the USA - rarely attacked but did momentarily celebrate what he thought was an equaliser in the first half, as USA keeper Alyssa Naeher misjudged a free-kick and the ball found the net, but Carla Guerrero was offside.
USA's World Cup run continues - the stats
- The USA have reached the knockout stages in all eight Women's World Cup tournaments they have played in and have reached the semi-finals in their past seven appearances.
- They have now won seven consecutive Women's World Cup matches, second only to the 10 achieved by Norway between 1995 and 1999.
- The USA have kept seven clean sheets in their past eight World Cup games.
- Carli Lloyd is the first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup games, netting nine goals in those matches.
- Lloyd has become the oldest player to score more than once in a Women's World Cup match, overtaking Brazilian Cristiane's record, set against Jamaica at this year's tournament.
- Chile are winless in their past 11 matches in all competitions.
- Christiane Endler of Chile has become the first goalkeeper to make 10 saves at this year's competition.
Line-ups
USA
- 1Naeher
- 11Krieger
- 7DahlkemperSubstituted forSonnettat 82'minutes
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 12Davidson
- 6Brian
- 8ErtzSubstituted forMcDonaldat 45'minutes
- 9HoranBooked at 23minsSubstituted forLongat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 2Pugh
- 10Lloyd
- 23Press
Substitutes
- 3Mewis
- 5O'Hara
- 13Morgan
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 17Heath
- 18Harris
- 19Dunn
- 20Long
- 21Franch
- 22McDonald
Chile
- 1Endler
- 15GalazBooked at 90mins
- 3Guerrero
- 18Sáez
- 17Toro
- 4LaraBooked at 76minsSubstituted forPardoat 89'minutes
- 8Araya
- 6SotoSubstituted forLópezat 45'minutes
- 20Zamora
- 9UrrutiaSubstituted forHuenteoat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 21Balmaceda
Substitutes
- 2Soto
- 5Díaz
- 7Rojas
- 10Aedo
- 11López
- 12Campos
- 13Grez
- 14Pardo
- 16Pinilla
- 19Huenteo
- 22Durán
- 23Torrero
- Referee:
- Riem Hussein
- Attendance:
- 45,594
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home15
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 3, Chile 0.
Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tierna Davidson with a cross.
Booking
Su Helen Galaz (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jessica McDonald (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Su Helen Galaz (Chile).
Foul by Allie Long (USA).
Daniela Zamora (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allie Long (USA).
Daniela Pardo (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Daniela Pardo replaces Francisca Lara.
Booking
Allie Long (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Allie Long (USA).
Daniela Zamora (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christen Press (USA).
Carla Guerrero (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Emily Sonnett replaces Abby Dahlkemper.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Carli Lloyd (USA) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Carli Lloyd should be disappointed.
Booking
Yessenia Huenteo (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (USA). VAR checking.
Penalty USA. Allie Long draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Yessenia Huenteo (Chile) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Francisca Lara (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francisca Lara (Chile).
Corner, USA. Conceded by Christiane Endler.
Attempt saved. Christen Press (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carli Lloyd.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Javiera Toro.
Morgan Brian (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paloma López (Chile).
Carli Lloyd (USA) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Allie Long with a headed pass.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Camila Sáez.
Attempt blocked. Christen Press (USA) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Carli Lloyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Yessenia Huenteo replaces María José Urrutia.
Hand ball by Carli Lloyd (USA).
Attempt missed. Allie Long (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica McDonald.
Corner, USA. Conceded by María José Urrutia.
Attempt saved. Christen Press (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jessica McDonald.