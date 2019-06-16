Women's World Cup - Group F
Sweden5Thailand1

Women's World Cup: Sweden defeat Thailand 5-1 to reach the last 16

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport in Nice

Fridolina Rolfo shoots from range to add Sweden's third goal against Thailand
Fridolina Rolfo's scored Sweden's third goal with a powerful long-range shot after 42 minutes against Thailand

Sweden booked their passage to the Women's World Cup knockout stages by thrashing a vastly-improved Thailand 5-1.

Having suffered a record 13-0 loss in their opening Group F game against the United States, Thailand were far more competitive and were cheered on by a boisterous section of the 9,354 crowd, the lowest of the tournament so far.

But they could not live with Sweden's superior technique, fitness and height as a team ranked 25 places above them opened the scoring after six minutes via Linda Sembrant's close-range header.

Kosovare Asllani tucked in after neat footwork for the 2016 Olympic Games finalists before Fridolina Rolfo's rocket from the edge of the box made it 3-0 at the break.

After Thailand battled courageously in the second half, there was a further goal for the Swedes when Lina Hurtig headed in.

But Thailand got their deserved reward when captain Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored their first goal of the tournament after breaking broke clear to fire in and send their small section of fans wild.

There was still time for Sweden to reply after Elin Rubensson smashed home a penalty, which was awarded by the video assistant referee following Natthakarn Chinwong's handball.

Teams in the last 16 at the Women's World Cup
EnglandItaly
GermanyFrance
The NetherlandsCanada
Sweden

Although there were a few errors for the goals, Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, one of four changes after the humiliation against the US, made several smart saves. One from substitute Madelen Janogy's fiercely-struck shot left Boonsing with a bloody nose.

It was symptomatic of a resilient and energetic display from the Thai side, largely drawn from their homeland and which did not have a domestic league for the whole of 2018.

Appearing at their second World Cup, they could still achieve their aim of reaching the second round should they beat Chile in their final group game on Thursday and potentially claim a spot for one of the best third-placed teams.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Touchline tears as Thailand score first World Cup goal

'It meant so much' - what they said

Thailand coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian: "This goal meant a lot to us. It's a difficult goal and playing a great team like Sweden, it meant so much.

"It meant that all of our preparation paid off. This one goal made us laugh, made us smile and makes us happy.

"Our defeat in the last game was massive. Yes, we were disappointed. But even if we score one today, we made some success. Chile will be difficult next but getting a point at this World Cup is what we want to do."

Earliest and latest goals - the stats

  • Sweden have progressed beyond the group stages in seven of their eight appearances at the Women's World Cup.
  • No team has conceded more goals in a single Women's World Cup tournament than Thailand's tally of 18 so far this year. Argentina conceded the same amount in 2007.
  • This was only the second time Sweden have scored five or more goals in a Women's World Cup match.
  • Thailand have faced 75 shots, and 32 on target, in their two World Cup games this year. They have had seven in response.
  • Linda Sembrant's opener for Sweden was the earliest goal scored at this year's Women's World Cup so far, at five minutes 24 seconds.
  • Elin Rubensson's penalty was the latest scored at the tournament so far, at 95 minutes 10 seconds.

What's next?

In the final round of Group F fixtures, Sweden face the USA - in what could be top-spot decider - while Thailand take on Chile.

Both matches take place at 20:00 BST on Thursday, 20 June.

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 5Fischer
  • 3Sembrant
  • 6Eriksson
  • 23Rubensson
  • 17SegerSubstituted forSchoughat 69'minutes
  • 18RolföSubstituted forJanogyat 45'minutes
  • 9Asllani
  • 8Hurtig
  • 19AnvegardSubstituted forLarssonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersson
  • 7Janogy
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 12Falk
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 14Roddar
  • 15Bjorn
  • 16Zigiotti Olme
  • 20Larsson
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough

Thailand

  • 1Boonsing
  • 5Phancha
  • 3ChinwongBooked at 90mins
  • 19Sornsai
  • 10Srangthaisong
  • 17DangdaBooked at 45mins
  • 7IntameeSubstituted forChuchuenat 89'minutes
  • 6Khueanpet
  • 8Nildhamrong
  • 12ThongsombutSubstituted forSrimaneeat 56'minutesSubstituted forWaen-Ngoenat 81'minutes
  • 21Sung-Ngoen

Substitutes

  • 2Saengkoon
  • 4Sritala
  • 9Phetwiset
  • 11Chuchuen
  • 13Srimanee
  • 14Pengngam
  • 15Waen-Ngoen
  • 16Saengchan
  • 18Chor-Charoenying
  • 20Boothduang
  • 22Sornpao
  • 23Philawan
Referee:
Salima Mukansanga
Attendance:
9,354

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamThailand
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home35
Away5
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Sweden 5, Thailand 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sweden 5, Thailand 1.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 5, Thailand 1. Elin Rubensson (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Natthakarn Chinwong (Thailand) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Sweden). VAR checking.

Penalty conceded by Natthakarn Chinwong (Thailand) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elin Rubensson with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 4, Thailand 1. Kanjana Sung-Ngoen (Thailand) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taneekarn Dangda following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Kanjana Sung-Ngoen (Thailand) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pikul Khueanpet.

Substitution

Substitution, Thailand. Sudarat Chuchuen replaces Silawan Intamee.

Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

Hand ball by Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand).

Foul by Elin Rubensson (Sweden).

Orapin Waen-Ngoen (Thailand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Madelen Janogy.

Substitution

Substitution, Thailand. Orapin Waen-Ngoen replaces Orathai Srimanee because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 4, Thailand 0. Lina Hurtig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Mimmi Larsson replaces Anna Anvegard.

Attempt missed. Anna Anvegard (Sweden) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Suchawadee Nildhamrong.

Attempt saved. Madelen Janogy (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegard with a cross.

Hand ball by Olivia Schough (Sweden).

Attempt blocked. Madelen Janogy (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Glas.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Olivia Schough replaces Caroline Seger.

Foul by Nilla Fischer (Sweden).

Silawan Intamee (Thailand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Elin Rubensson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hanna Glas.

Madelen Janogy (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Orathai Srimanee (Thailand).

Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hanna Glas (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Thailand. Orathai Srimanee replaces Rattikan Thongsombut.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Pitsamai Sornsai.

Foul by Linda Sembrant (Sweden).

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen (Thailand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006156
2Norway21014223
3Nigeria210123-13
4South Korea200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22002026
2Spain21013213
3China21011103
4South Africa200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22007166
2Brazil21015323
3Australia21014403
4Jamaica200208-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22003126
2Japan21102114
3Argentina201101-11
4Scotland200224-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22004136
2Canada22003036
3Cameroon200214-30
4New Zealand200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22006156
2USA1100130133
3Chile100102-20
4Thailand2002117-160
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you