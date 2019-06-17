Scotland v Argentina: We can prove doubters wrong - Sophie Howard

Sophie Howard (left) started the opening game against England

Women's World Cup: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Parc de Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday, 20 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Sophie Howard is confident Scotland's ability to "perform under pressure" will ensure they prove their doubters wrong by securing a win over Argentina.

The Scots must win their final World Cup Group D game on Wednesday to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as a best third-place side.

"People are starting to doubt," defender Howard said of two 2-1 losses.

"But, as long as we don't doubt each other and we stick together, I think we can go further."

Scotland had arrived in France unbeaten in five games after topping their qualifying group but have lost to England and Japan.

"I think we didn't perform good enough and, for all of us, it's disappointing that we haven't played the way we can or fulfilled our full potential and we're aware of that," Reading defender Howard said.

"We knew the first two games were going to be hard and we were trying to get points and that didn't work out, but now we have to get points - this is not the end for us."

Howard pointed out that Scotland came back from behind to beat Belarus, twice, and Poland during their qualifiers.

"We've shown we can perform under pressure," the Germany-born 25-year-old said. "Our team fight until the end and I think this journey has not gone for us."

BBC pundit Hope Solo, the former United States goalkeeper, had criticised Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr's tactics against Japan.

However, Howard said: "This is just a phase where we're just not performing. We're on the world stage, so it is different than playing friendlies or qualifiers even. But we've got a chance to prove we're better than we have shown, so now it's about being positive for the next game that's coming up."

Howard, who started at right-back against England but was on the bench against Japan, says the "thought hasn't even crossed my mind" that Scotland might not make the last 16 "because I believe it's not done yet".

"Even though we get the messages that we've done the nation proud and we've achieved great things just getting here, we know we can do better than this and I can't imagine this journey will end on Wednesday," she said.

Howard revealed that Kerr had shown support for her players rather than anger after the two defeats.

"If that was our limit, that would be a different story, but she knows we can do better," the defender added. "We know this is our last chance, but we are excited for that. That's tournament football."