Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Man Utd, Arsenal, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Bournemouth, Anderlecht, Sheffield, Oldham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are weighing up a move for Anderlecht's 26-year-old £3m-rated Wales defender, James Lawrence, but are still very much in the hunt for George Edmundson despite the fact Portsmouth had a £600,000 bid accepted by the Oldham Athletic for the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers will make a third and final offer for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson after Portsmouth topped the Ibrox club's bid of £500,000 plus future add-ons. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to meet Motherwell's £3m valuation for David Turnbull, who rejected an initial offer from Celtic, with Bristol City and Southampton also still keen on the 19-year-old midfielder. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull is still open to a move to Celtic despite the Scottish champions' revealing he had rejected their contract terms, with the Scotland Under-21 international ready to choose the club that offers him the best option to progress his playing career rather than the most cash. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts could turn to released Colchester United striker Mikael Mandron, the 24-year-old Frenchman attracting interest from Gillingham and Bristol Rovers, as they look to offload David Vanecek, the Czech having failed to impress after his move from Teplice. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is considering alternative right-back options with Sheffield United minded to retain George Baldock for the final year of his contract even if it means missing out on a £3m transfer fee for the 26-year-old. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Bournemouth maintain a new contract offer for Ryan Fraser, who has been linked with a £30m move to Arsenal, is still "on the table" and the Scotland winger is "an integral part" of their squad as speculation continues over the 25-year-old's future. (Evening Times)

Manchester United are trying to tie down Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay on a new contract amid interest from Crystal Palace in the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Angelo Alessio, the 54-year-old Italian who was assistant to Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Italy and Juventus, is a front runner to replace Steve Clarke as Kilmarnock manager. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr was discussed for the men's job before the appointment of Steve Clarke and could make the switch one day, according to Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell. (The National)

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr has rounded on BBC pundit Hope Solo, insisting the former United States goalkeeper has not earned the right to criticise her tactics in Friday's defeat by Japan. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Leicester Tigers back-row Dave Denton admits he struggles to bring himself to watch Scotland games on television after suffering the concussion that has placed a question mark over his career. (Sunday Times)