Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Morocco0Namibia0

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco v Namibia

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 17Dirar
  • 5Benatia
  • 6Saïss
  • 2Hakimi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 18Bourabia
  • 7Ziyech
  • 14Boussoufa
  • 16N Amrabat
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 3Mazraoui
  • 4da Costa
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 9Boufal
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Boutaïb
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21Abdelhamid
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Baadi

Namibia

  • 23Kazapua
  • 6Horaeb
  • 22Nyambe
  • 2Haoseb
  • 4Hanamub
  • 19Shitembi
  • 12Ketjijere
  • 10Starke
  • 7Hotto
  • 11Limbondi
  • 13Shalulile

Substitutes

  • 1Mbaeva
  • 3Gebhardt
  • 5Hambira
  • 8Stephanus
  • 9Shilongo
  • 14Kamatuka
  • 15Papama
  • 16Mbazuvara
  • 17Keimuine
  • 18Gurirab
  • 20Kamberipa
  • 21Fredericks
Referee:
Louis Hakizimana

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamNamibia
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).

Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Morocco).

Manfred Starke (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Kenya00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Tanzania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco10100001
2Namibia10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4South Africa00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angola00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

